Letters: Commissioners should support law enforcement pay raises; Slowing population growth a good thing; Supporting Becker for Westminster mayor | READER COMMENTARY

Daily, the national media has a story that reflects negatively on a police officer that in turn casts a shadow over the entire profession. In Annapolis, police reform bills are being debated deciding whether or not to rid officers of their right to due process when being questioned on a split-second decision they made while protecting the citizens of the jurisdiction they serve. Officers pour every ounce of energy they have into serving, protecting, and building upon their communities, only to have every decision questioned and ridiculed socially, locally, or even nationally. Officers are naturally going to flee this profession all over the state.