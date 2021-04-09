Letters: Media agenda obvious in latest Capitol attack; Baseball memories from before it was a business | READER COMMENTARY

Now that baseball is big business, bleacher seats have become more income producing sky boxes. They no longer want the average man to be their fan, they want the high earners. The elite get to see the game in style and write the expense off their corporate accounts as advertising. Or pass it along to everyone else in the form of higher prices for their products. Transistor radios have given way to smart devices that can you watch from anywhere and that will notify those not watching when one of the rarer game changing events takes place.