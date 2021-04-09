Letters: Media agenda obvious in latest Capitol attack; Baseball memories from before it was a business | READER COMMENTARY

Media agenda obvious in latest Capitol attack
Today we are living in an Orwellian world where news is sanitized, distorted, or censored by the Democrats and their servile media to accomplish their liberal agenda. Friday my wife was watching NBC when Lester Holt broken in with news that the Capitol building had been attacked and showed a car crashed into a pop-up road barricade. Holt went to a reporter at the Capitol for more information and she and another journalist said someone jumped out with a knife and attacked two Capitol police officers who were taken to the hospital.
Then these so-called journalists started comparing this attack to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, or as they said multiple times the insurrection. They mentioned Jan. 6 six to eight times while trying very hard to tie the two events together and of course imply that Trump supporters and white nationalists (like QAnon) were to blame.
Later that day another network identified the driver as 25-year-old Noah Green. Green allegedly killed Capitol police officer Billy Evans and wounded another officer before he was shot and killed. Before Green’s Facebook’s profile was quickly taken down it showed he was a follower of the Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. This blows their white supremacy insurrection narrative out of the water.
These people are no longer journalists, they are activists pushing a narrative, not facts, not truth. These same people accused Donald Trump Jr. of Russia collusion every day for years because he met with a Russian attorney, but refuse to report on Hunter Biden’s laptop and international business dealings with Russia, Ukraine, China, etc.
These NBC activists are not alone. All of the Carroll County Times’ Saturday/Sunday/Tuesday page 2, Associated Press articles repeated the same narrative: a violent mob of Trump supports stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, mentioning insurrection and Jan. 6 over and over. This is 1984.
Carl Burdette, Westminster
Baseball memories from before it was a business
I read the editor’s column on baseball and it brought back fond memories when baseball was a sport and not a business. Back when even poor people like we were at the time could afford 25 cents to sit up in the splinter filled bleachers and enjoy the national pastime. Not often, but once in a while.
It was a chance for my brother and me to spend time with dad, who out of necessity was working all the time. He was an avid baseball fan and as such I learned the finer points of the game. By the way, for decades Baltimore was known to have the most educated of fans.
Dad was always second-guessing the manager. On a cool early season evening it would drive him crazy that a manager would go out and jaw endlessly with the ump about his strike zone all the while the pitcher’s arm was stiffening. Having Luis Aparicio on our team we knew the value of baserunning and disturbing the other team’s pitcher’s concentration. We knew about when to start a runner or wait for our best hitter on deck. Wherever we went we had transistor radios in our shirt pockets with earpieces in our ears.
Now that baseball is big business, bleacher seats have become more income producing sky boxes. They no longer want the average man to be their fan, they want the high earners. The elite get to see the game in style and write the expense off their corporate accounts as advertising. Or pass it along to everyone else in the form of higher prices for their products. Transistor radios have given way to smart devices that can you watch from anywhere and that will notify those not watching when one of the rarer game changing events takes place.
Somehow remote watching isn’t the same as being there live and bonding. You miss the red hots and the vendors entertaining in the aisles as they peddle their wares. “The Wave” doesn’t work very well when you are watching alone.
Steven Davidson, New Windsor