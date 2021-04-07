Letters: ‘Dominant culture’ not a tenet of Christianity; Sunday worship turned into political tool; Moral decline a consequence of ‘othering’ | READER COMMENTARY

I suspect from your figures, there are a lot of us who remain believing Christians without going to church because we believe women should have equal pay, not be ruled by men, should have the right to have a say over their bodies, including choosing not not to allow an unwanted fetus to turn into an unwanted baby for whatever the reason, one of those reason being rape. Also, the pastor would not marry two of our dear friends, people who were very much in love and committed to the Christian vows of to death do us part, but were of the same biological sex.