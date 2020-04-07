Letters: We took much for granted, will reevaluate what’s important; Letter politicizing coronavirus inaccurate

We took much for granted; will reevaluate what’s important
My mother loved bread and butter in the morning and sadly, I never probed deeper into the reason why while I had the chance. Years later, the same craving has flowed into my DNA, especially during these days of limited movement and the general sadness around us. Every time I reach for the butter I think about the reasons for mom’s craving. Was it just a simple want or was it because her family couldn’t afford it? She grew up during the Depression. Was this a stronger desire on her part as an adult, because this simple pleasure was denied during childhood? Perhaps.
Putting away the butter dish, I recollect the recent, sad events which have put Mount Airy at the center of attention: The sickness and deaths at a nearby nursing home and the unrelated but untimely deaths of three people in our quaint and unique town. Looking at the somewhat deserted street and recollecting how our daily routines have changed, a solitary conclusion emerges: We don’t miss someone or something until it or they are gone.
Yes, we all probably took for granted the trips to the stores, just as the neighbor took for granted the teenager playing lacrosse in his yard next door. The trips will eventually return, the teenager will not. The teenager was my granddaughter’s classmate and they were planning a first date; she’s heartbroken. The recollection of the nursing home sign when I used to drive by was just that, a snapshot of the home for the elderly, the image quickly relegated to my mind’s background. That’s how we are and that was then. But now, I think about those folks, anticipating with a smile their reunion someday soon and with sadness for a young life that never reached its potential.
Collectively, the human race had shown that it can recover from deep sadness and grief. We will come back wiser and stronger than before. What’s important and unique is how each one of us handles the sadness and the recovery today and every day.
Each one of us, most without realizing it, will reevaluate what is important in this life and make the needed course corrections. Some of us will realize one’s views and political opinions expressed in this paper and other media, can be more effective without resorting to personal attacks or “guilty by association” broad brushing. These folks may be surprised to find out that we have a lot more in common with them than they realize. Some of us will put more passion and importance to the otherwise canned morning greeting to colleagues; it’s already happening where I work.
For me, one of the things will be to hug my grandkids a little tighter next time I see them. And to walk away from the butter.
Theodor Stathis
Mount Airy
Letter politicizing coronavirus inaccurate
In response to David Iacono’s letter, “Lack of proactive response hurt America,” stating “Trump knew of the virus in December/January and did nothing to plan for upcoming pandemic.” The Trump administration announced quarantines and major travel restrictions from China on Jan. 31. This travel ban bought us time like the Spartans fighting the Persians at Thermopylae. What were Pelosi, Schiff, Schumer and the media doing in December/January? Impeaching President Trump for a telephone call, even though we had the transcript and no one could identify the crime.
It also stated, “Trump abolished the office to address global pandemics.” Former National Security Council adviser Tim Morrison, the official who once ran the pandemic program, said the White House did not dissolve/eliminate the pandemic response office, it was merged with two other positions.
Iacono blames President Trump for material shortages. According to Bloomberg News and the LA Times, the shortage of N95 respirators is because Obama/Biden used them for the H1N1 outbreak in 2009/10 and did not backfill the national stockpile.
Before Bill Clinton became president, Congress would not grant China normal trade status, because of human rights violations. In 1993 Clinton signed executive order 12850 that helped China. In 2000, Clinton ended the annual congressional review of China’s trade status and signed the law that granted China, Permanent Normal Trade Relations and got China full participation in the World Trade Organization. They claimed this was in the interest of the United States and China would be a more responsible and accountable member of the global community. These were empty promises and cost millions of American jobs including over 90% of our pharmaceuticals manufactured in China and other countries. Now, because of the misguided liberal ideology of open borders and China becoming like us, we are dependent on China to help us fight the very pestilence they unleashed upon the world.
With people’s lives disrupted and citizens dying, Iacono ends his letter echoing Hillary Clinton’s discussing “How is MAGA working out for you”? I’ll end with reality, not rhetoric. President Trump mentioned the coronavirus threat at the State of the Union address. Nancy Pelosi tore up his speech, ignoring the threat.
Carl Burdette
