Letters: We took much for granted, will reevaluate what’s important; Letter politicizing coronavirus inaccurate

Yes, we all probably took for granted the trips to the stores, just as the neighbor took for granted the teenager playing lacrosse in his yard next door. The trips will eventually return, the teenager will not. The teenager was my granddaughter’s classmate and they were planning a first date; she’s heartbroken. The recollection of the nursing home sign when I used to drive by was just that, a snapshot of the home for the elderly, the image quickly relegated to my mind’s background. That’s how we are and that was then. But now, I think about those folks, anticipating with a smile their reunion someday soon and with sadness for a young life that never reached its potential.