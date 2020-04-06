Letters: Trump squandered chance, is costing American lives; Tired of reading those trashing the president; Thanks for puzzle, councilwoman’s column; we must unite

Trump squandered chance, is costing American lives
As March faded, the usual crowd of local Donald Trump apologists shared their views in the Times, backing Trump’s denials about shortcomings in responding to COVID-19. I’ll agree on two common themes. No, the presence of COVID-19 in the world is not Trump’s fault, and yes, on Jan. 31 he ordered restrictions on the entry non-US citizens who had been in China from entering the United States. Regrettably, the balance of both his actions and his failures to act will cost the lives and livelihoods of an appalling number of Americans.
I grew up in the New York City suburbs when Trump’s celebrity was rising (long before I formed any coherent political opinions). This early exposure to his antics would form my later decisions to neither watch his television shows nor cast my vote for him as president. Yet when the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, I hoped to see Donald Trump succeed at being a capable, confident and inspirational president at the time of nation’s biggest need for such traits since the 9/11.
His performance has squandered that goodwill. He denied indisputable scientific evidence, he minimized the scope of the threat, and he spouted ludicrous theories about the course of the approaching challenges. No, COVID-19 did not rapidly decrease to zero cases. No, COVID-19 did not disappear in the warmer weather spring weather “like a miracle.” And yes, Americans (including Carroll countians) are dying at tearful rates. This is, of course, a loss that will be shared equally and sadly by both his detractors and supporters.
Trump’s idling between the first travel restrictions and his March declaration of a national emergency squandered the chance to marshal the formidable resources of the federal government and stay ahead of the danger. He dithered on the Defense Production Act, he tried to prop up markets with unrealistic expectations of packed churches at Easter, and he publicly counted his Nielsen rating points instead of accounting for ventilators and PPE. He rejected the ground truth provided by governors he disagreed with, while he still tolerates inaction by governors in his orbit (especially Ron DeSantis). After three-plus years in office, he still blames his predecessor for failings that are fully his own.
Donald Trump has transformed the presidency from Truman’s “the buck stops here” to his own brand: “I don’t take responsibility at all”. This approach to his office is costing American lives.
Dean Horvath
Eldersburg
Tired of reading those trashing the president
Boring. It’s getting a little tiresome to every day turn to the Opinion page of the Times and find another letter or guest editorial by a Adam Schiff want a be trashing our President. I didn’t know you could major in hindsight in college. You can have all the highly educated committees you want, but Albert Einstein and Steve Hawkings either one couldn’t have forecast a virus caused by people in another country eating bats, rats, and some exotic animals I’ve never heard of.
I think before you stock pile billions of dollars worth of latex gloves and face mast you should remember a little thing called dry rot. Latex and elastic bands on face mask have a limited shelf lot. God forbid we should need them in the future you would have trucks full of land fill material. I’m just glad the House of Representatives isn’t in charge. They would have to form a committee to study, then subpoena doctors and patients to see if the pandemic was real and they would vote on it right after their spring break.
I also remember a president that said “If Congress won’t work with me I have a phone and a pen”. I guess since they can’t trash the Bush family any more they need something else to do. It would be really nice if they could put all this negative energy into something positive.
H. Phillips
Westminster
Thanks for puzzle, councilwoman’s column; we must unite
Thank you for the new puzzle page that you’ve included in your paper to provide more mind activities during this coronavirus. My husband and I look forward to them every morning. I’d also like to give a shout-out to our councilwoman, Ann Thomas Gilber,t who wrote a lovely column in Friday’s paper praising the way people everywhere, especially here in Westminster, have come together to help one another despite political or ideological differences.
To be a freedom-loving American, we each need to unite with one another against any enemy, even if it’s a virus and I believe that’s what we’ve done. The virus will be here, like the flu, forever but the crisis period will pass as vaccines and preventative measures are discovered. But perhaps the lessons learned in uniting families, neighbors and people everywhere will make us stronger in spirit.
Linda Hylan
Westminster