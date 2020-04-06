Letters: Trump squandered chance, is costing American lives; Tired of reading those trashing the president; Thanks for puzzle, councilwoman’s column; we must unite

Trump’s idling between the first travel restrictions and his March declaration of a national emergency squandered the chance to marshal the formidable resources of the federal government and stay ahead of the danger. He dithered on the Defense Production Act, he tried to prop up markets with unrealistic expectations of packed churches at Easter, and he publicly counted his Nielsen rating points instead of accounting for ventilators and PPE. He rejected the ground truth provided by governors he disagreed with, while he still tolerates inaction by governors in his orbit (especially Ron DeSantis). After three-plus years in office, he still blames his predecessor for failings that are fully his own.