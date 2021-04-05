Letters: Learn about municipal election candidates; Supports Foster for Taneytown City Council; Emissions notices arriving too late | READER COMMENTARY

Even if you are not eligible to run for one of the mayor or council member vacancies or vote in any of these elections, you probably have a favorite Main Street and can still have an impact. You can provide support to candidates, encourage your friends and family who do live within the nearest town/city limits to vote, and/or share VOCAL’s social media messages to your networks. We can be found on Facebook (@VOCALcarrollcounty), Twitter (@VOCALcarroll), and Instagram (@vocalcarrollcounty).