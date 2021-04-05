Letters: Learn about municipal election candidates; Supports Foster for Taneytown City Council; Emissions notices arriving too late | READER COMMENTARY

Editor’s Note: Municipal elections in Carroll County will be held from May 3 through May 18. The Times will publish one letter to the editor per writer endorsing candidates, as space allows, up until one week before that municipality’s election.
Learn about municipal election candidates
Last month VOCAL, a nonpartisan organization whose mission includes researching and publishing information for Carroll County voters in local elections, was pleased to launch the Main Streets Matter campaign to get out the informed local vote in this May’s municipal elections. We created a Candidate Tool Kit and have been sharing information about the nominations deadlines on Facebook pages dedicated to the eight different communities holding elections: the towns of Hampstead, Manchester, Mount Airy, New Windsor, Sykesville, and Union Bridge plus the cities of Taneytown and Westminster.
Our online election guide can be found at vocalcarrollcounty.wordpress.com/elections/2021municipal/ and includes information about voting eligibility – including how to look up whether you reside within the official boundaries of your nearest incorporated municipality – as well as profiles of each. These town/city-specific pages provide details about each election like registration deadlines, absentee voting, links to media coverage (including the Carroll County Times and Community Media Center), and much more.
We are also compiling candidate profiles for each town and city as nominations close and details become available. If you are a candidate, please email us at VOCALcarrollcounty@gmail.com with your campaign email address where we and voters may contact you along with any social media handles or website URLs.
Even if you are not eligible to run for one of the mayor or council member vacancies or vote in any of these elections, you probably have a favorite Main Street and can still have an impact. You can provide support to candidates, encourage your friends and family who do live within the nearest town/city limits to vote, and/or share VOCAL’s social media messages to your networks. We can be found on Facebook (@VOCALcarrollcounty), Twitter (@VOCALcarroll), and Instagram (@vocalcarrollcounty).
So, please get informed and, if eligible, vote!
Sandra Loats, Westminster
The author is VOCAL Carroll County steering committee co-lead
Supports Foster for Taneytown City Council
I am a firm supporter for the re-election of Diane Foster for the Taneytown City Council. I have known Diane and her husband Sam as friends and neighbors for over 15 years while living in Taneytown.
Diane has served on the City Council since 2009. One of her roles on the City Council is liaison for Economic Development, a very important position for the revitalization of the downtown area. She has served as Mayor Pro Tem from 2015 to the present.
Her resume is outstanding with many accomplishments such as:
She is a graduate of the Academy for Excellence in Local Governance;
She is the representative to the Maryland Municipal League;
She serves on the County Human Services Program Board of Directors;
She served as Chairperson for the Carroll County Chapter MML Scholarship program and served as a Trustee with Carroll Community College and as Chair in 2017, 2018.
Diane deserves to be re-elected for another term on the City Council.
Harvey Rabinowitz, Taneytown
Emissions notices arriving too late
Our daughter in New Market recently received a vehicle emissions test notification in the mail from the MVA, after the due date for the test. When she took the notice to the emissions testing station, she was automatically hit with a $60 late fee, even after she explained that she had just received the notice.
The attendant was sympathetic, but said her only recourse to get the $60 back was to fill out a form explaining the circumstances and mail it to the MVA, then wait who knows how long for the MVA to “consider” her request. After learning of her situation, we checked the test result paperwork for our cars. My wife’s car’s test was due in mid-March, and we have yet to receive a notification in the mail from MVA.
Either the MVA is very late in printing and mailing the notifications, or the comatose post office is unable to deliver them in time (more likely a combination of the two). Thought readers should know. Might be a good idea for people to check the expiration dates on their last emissions test results and go to the testing station early to avoid the late fee and the wait for a refund.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Bill Butler, Sykesville