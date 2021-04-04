Letters: Trump shows true colors in post-presidency; Endorsing Becker for Westminster mayor; Republicans in Congress just don’t care | READER COMMENTARY

Think about it. Not a single Republican voted for the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill in either the House or the Senate. This bill provides much needed relief for families struggling to pay the rent, to pay the mortgage, to put food on the table, to pay medical bills, etc. The bill provides working families with $1,400 each if you make less that $75,000 a year and increased child tax credits and unemployment benefits. It provides much needed assistance to state and local governments to roll out the vaccination program and to help with the opening of schools in a safe and healthy manner.