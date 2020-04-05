Letters: Trump vs. the virus; Put partisan hatred aside; Guns not needed to protect TP; Thankful for kindness; Wrong about Trump

I know that I am not the only citizen who is impressed with these updates, nor the only American who is very grateful that we have Donald Trump in the White House at this extraordinary time. He and his team have shown clear, effective, coordinated leadership. President Trump is using all his considerable talent, skill, energy, experience and brilliance to wage combat against this dreadful foe. I am encouraged by the fact that he has proven to us that he knows how to win against daunting odds.