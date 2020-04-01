Letters: Trump’s lack of proactive response hurt America; Only ironclad provisions work with this administration; In support of Laura Morton for judge

Trump abolished the office, established by President Obama, designed to address global pandemics. This office could have been invaluable in mitigating the effects of the virus and reducing the impact on our nation. Instead, Trump failed to act when he had the time and continues to take questionable actions that will likely worsen the problem. Governors across the nation are screaming for critical assistance — except Florida, which gets everything it wants — and all they get from Trump is how great he is doing and how governors are overreacting and should appreciate what he is doing for them.