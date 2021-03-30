Letters: Cattle farmers committed to environment; Jesus came here to die for us; Leftists not the ones who’ve been sinning | READER COMMENTARY

“And I, if I be lifted up from the earth (crucified), will draw all men unto Me. This He said, signifying what death He should die.” This is the reason Jesus came to the earth, it was all planned out by the Godhead, Father-Son-Holy Ghost, before the creation of the world. John 3:14-15, “And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of man be lifted up, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”