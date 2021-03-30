Letters: Cattle farmers committed to environment; Jesus came here to die for us; Leftists not the ones who’ve been sinning | READER COMMENTARY

Cattle committed to the environment
With Earth Day near, sustainability is top of mind. As a cattle farmer, I am proud that I provide high-quality beef for consumers and steward the land to provide a better future for generations to come.
At Hedgeapple Farm we seek to develop and demonstrate profitable and sustainable models of beef cattle production that best fit the northeast and mid-Atlantic region. At the farm, we have a unique ability to share conservation and sustainability practices directly with fellow farmers and consumers. We use a variety of sustainability practices including buffers strips along the neighboring riverbank to protect the Chesapeake Bay, regenerative grazing, regular soil testing to ensure soil health and wildlife monitoring programs.
We believe that both economic and environmental sustainability are essential to maintaining the open spaces of our farm and many other farms like ours. This type of ingenuity, resourcefulness, and stewardship of the land is practiced by farmers and ranchers across Maryland and all over the country.
I’m committed to continuous improvement so that we can produce the beef consumers know and love, while protecting the ecosystem in which we farm and preserving our natural resources. It’s a practice that will allow us to continue living off this land, generation after generation.
Scott Barao, Woodbine
Jesus came here to die for us
For columnist Dr. Louis Piel and George, “Why did Jesus pick this particular time to go to Jerusalem?” Ostensibly, He came to raise Lazarus from the dead, so more would believe and be saved (John 11). But the true reason is that He came to die for your sins and mine, that we who believe might be saved from Hell. John 12: 32-33,
“And I, if I be lifted up from the earth (crucified), will draw all men unto Me. This He said, signifying what death He should die.” This is the reason Jesus came to the earth, it was all planned out by the Godhead, Father-Son-Holy Ghost, before the creation of the world. John 3:14-15, “And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of man be lifted up, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
I’m not sure George understands that Jesus is God. He didn’t come to “play it safe” or to “have a good life” with a wife and kids. He came to die! Romans 6:23, “for the penalty of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Christ our Lord.” This is the most basic of Christian doctrines. John 12:37, “But though He had done so many miracles before them, yet they believed not on Him.”
Please, all readers, Jesus paid our sin-debt with His own blood, so all who believe could be saved. Have a blessed Easter.
Stephen Manning, Westminster
Leftists not the ones who’ve been sinning
Every other week we are treated to columnist Joe Vigliotti’s lesson in imaginary history. But since the Times limits me to one letter a month, I can call out only half of his nonsense.
Friday, it was about how leftists invented cancel culture. In Vigliotti’s fantasy, forgiving Judeo-Christians (whatever they are) give second chances to people who (according to the Judeo-Christians) sinned. Aside from the warning in Matthew 7: 1-5, it is not so clear that it has been leftists who did most of the sinning.
In real history, Christians led the right-wing attack against anyone they regarded as woke (although different words were used then). It was not leftists who published Red Channels, who demanded teachers be fired for belonging to the American Civil Liberties Union, who required children to take an annual oath not to read anything not approved by the priest, who supported Joe McCarthy’s smears and Parnell Thomas’s witch-hunts, who picketed movie palaces that showed “Baby Doll,” who lined up at Lester Maddox’s Pickrick chicken restaurant for ax handles to use against Black people who wanted to vote.
Harry Eagar, Sykesville