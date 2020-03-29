Letters: Trump more concerned about market than coronavirus itself; More important than ever to complete the census; Kudos to Westminster mayor, council

Every other country used a coronavirus test developed by the Germans. However, President Trump and the U.S. government decided to make their own test through the CDC, which initially failed. If the U.S. had simply accepted the German test, the virus would not be spreading so fast. The biggest threat is that many younger people who have the virus exhibit symptoms so minor they don’t believe they have it and don’t get tested. Trump’s philosophy that only those with severe symptoms or risk should be tested is flawed, because many are likely spreading it to those in high-risk groups and don’t even know it.