Letters: Supporting Link for Sykesville mayor; Lamenting the changing Times | READER COMMENTARY

Editor’s Note: Municipal elections in Carroll County will be held from May 3 through May 18. The Times will publish one letter to the editor per writer endorsing candidates, as space allows, up until one week before that municipality’s election
Supporting Link for Sykesville mayor
The Sykesville Main Street Association started in 2007 hoping to become a Maryland Main Street Community in 2008. The application was denied, and the next round of applications not accepted until 2012. I met with members of the Main Street program to see what we could do to achieve that designation. They said act like you did receive it and apply again; follow the program; And that is what we did.
I could not do this alone. I needed a plan; I needed a team. Fast-forward to the kickoff meeting at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. The room was packed. Little did I know that seated in that room would be an incredible woman who would become our mightiest soldier and voice for our revitalization efforts.
That woman was Stacy Link, and it was not long before I witnessed firsthand her might and voice. She was chair of the design committee and with her advocacy and leadership we raised money to assist with funding the beautification that downtown Sykesville needed.
Stacy’s can-do approach to problem solving always allowed the group to leave with something accomplished and something to be accomplished. Stacy saw every obstacle as a challenge she would solve. This is her superpower: getting serious things done while not taking herself too seriously.
We applied again and in 2012 received our National and Maryland Main Street designation and earned our place on Maryland’s map.
As with any change, Sykesville experienced the expected growing pains. Stacy, having been elected to the Town Council in 2013, was able to use her voice and her vote to facilitate that change in a way that has had staying power in Sykesville.
Without Stacy there would be no Main Street program as Sykesville knows one today. Moreover, Stacy has been more than her voice and vote. She has always been physically present — running, jumping, crawling, climbing, collecting, digging, planting, cheering, and dancing in Sykesville in some fashion or another at every event including town litter pick-up days, town beautification days, parades, and farmer’s markets.
A decade later Stacy is running for mayor of Sykesville. I cannot think of a better person for the job.
Stacy was, and still is, a trusted ally and friend; standing up for what she believes in. She will always be a true friend and ally. The election is May 4 and if I were still in Sykesville, I would cast my vote for Stacy Link.
Ivy Wells, Berlin
The author is a former director of economic development and Main Street manager for Sykesville and a resident from 1995-2014 who has been the town of Berlin’s economic and community development director since 2014.
Lamenting the changing Times
I hope my lament will someday turn into the joy of once reading my full local newspaper in its former glory before it became a stepchild, and perhaps even an unwanted stepchild, of the Baltimore Sun.
I commiserate with those who want to return to its fullness, including town council news of our eight towns and unincorporated villages. Thank you for the Carroll County Times’ brilliant photo journalists, especially, Dylan Slagle, who do their best to remind us of where and who we are, and what our local newspaper once was among these hills and valleys before it was handed over to the marketeers downtown.
What future generations will miss each morning on their front steps they’ll never know. I would volunteer for free to covering news, but, hey, there are a lot of professional journalists looking for work to make a living to support themselves and their families.
I know. I know. It’s not just about new ownership or even the big moneyed guys running roughshod over our small, rural population. It’s not just about the pandemic, either. Or (am I really about to say this?) about Trump.
No, it’s about change, but I don’t have to like the hole so-called high-tech put into the heart of our former senses of community and neighborliness, distancing lives as if citizens are mere stars in the Milky Way, separated by a million light years from one another.
Me, personally? Zoom, and AI and e-news don’t beat bending my stiff aging body over, reaching down and picking up today’s local newspaper and bringing it into Marian and sharing it with her over breakfast. But, hey, that’s just me.
John D. Witiak, Union Bridge