Letters: Columnist incorrectly gives Biden credit; Sense of humor, ability to compromise gone; Capitol rioters should be treated as traitors | READER COMMENTARY

The government of the United States has lost all credibility if it charges the goons who attacked the Capitol with misdemeanors. They were all accessories to murder and should be charged as such. If we treat traitors — and that is exactly what they are — with such leniency, we are encouraging further action by these creeps and others of their ilk in the future. It is my opinion that prosecutors should threw the book at every rebel — and I use the word in its 1861 context — and recommend long jail sentences so that they will have years to contemplate what rebellion against the United tates of America really means.