Letters: Columnist incorrectly gives Biden credit; Sense of humor, ability to compromise gone; Capitol rioters should be treated as traitors | READER COMMENTARY

Columnist incorrectly gives Biden credit
Judging from his March 10 and March 17 columns, I was wondering if Tom. Zirpoli was in LaLa Land. To give the current administration credit for the administering the virus vaccine in record numbers was a joke. This was all set up by the Trump administration before Joe Biden took over. It was coordinated by the states to make sure they would apply the doses to those who were to get them. As more came out then more was applied.
The Biden administration did squat. If it was left up to them, we wouldn’t even have a vaccine out at all. As far as saying that Biden is “too nice” is another joke. He rarely speaks to the public as the Dems have kept him sheltered so far in his term. As far as jobs go,Zirpoli is just trying to make the current (not mine) president look good. It was only the virus that caused the job market to go down during the last part of the Trump administration.
Look at what Biden did in his first 30 days with his stroke of a pen. People in the USA lost thousands of jobs by killing the pipeline. [Undocumented immigrants] are coming over the border in droves with Biden shirts on and not being detained by customs. They come in with who knows what right in the middle of a pandemic. Biden allows them to come in and go where they want to and potentially infect the people of the USA that he is sworn to protect.
As far as the “cancel culture” goes, it isn’t just Republicans that are upset by it, so are the Democrats. Mr. Potato Head, Peter Pan, Pepe LePew and all the other things they want to go were played with or watched by kids of both parties. They do not see why they want this to go. I thought in this country it is majority rule. I guess we are regressing back to Madelyn Murray, where one person sets the standard of what goes on here in this country. People like Zirpoli worry me about the way this country is heading, and it doesn’t look good.
Pat Bussard, Westminster
Sense of humor, ability to compromise gone
I with that I’d written the letter regarding so many people’s lack of humor nowadays. I’m in full agreement with the thoughts expressed by Dave Price of Sykesville; it sounds as if he and I may be “of an age.” When we get to the point where we can no longer laugh at ourselves or find humor in life, it is a sad commentary. Most of the people mentioned by Price and their type of humor would be socially unacceptable by many these days.
Speaking of lack of humor, how about the United States Congress? When did the word compromise become obscene Used to be, two political parties, different ideals, but working together for the goof of us citizens. At the national level, with fewer than five exceptions, there are no Republicans as I understood their standards when I was a younger man.
Now there is a group of folks who could benefit from a good, stiff shot of humor and common sense!
Albert Taymans, Westminster
Capitol rioters should be treated as traitors
The government of the United States has lost all credibility if it charges the goons who attacked the Capitol with misdemeanors. They were all accessories to murder and should be charged as such. If we treat traitors — and that is exactly what they are — with such leniency, we are encouraging further action by these creeps and others of their ilk in the future. It is my opinion that prosecutors should threw the book at every rebel — and I use the word in its 1861 context — and recommend long jail sentences so that they will have years to contemplate what rebellion against the United tates of America really means.
James G. Hirtle, Westminster