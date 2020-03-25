Letters: Construction workers deserve better; Trump proving that he is no leader

A notable attribute of any leader is the ability to take responsibility for his or her actions. He originally denied that COVID-19 would cause problems in the U.S. despite intelligence briefings to the contrary. Unfortunately, this president and his public supporters consistently praise him for his leadership — leadership in this crisis situation — which is pitifully absent. And now this country is suffering the consequences of his apparent inability to take responsibility for his lack of early action. His duplicity and cowardice is not laudatory, but deserves pity and compassion for his deeply flawed nature. He must take some responsibility and show the leadership that is currently falsely attributed to him. People are dying, Mr. President. Do you care?