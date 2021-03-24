Letters: Singer, Carroll’s health department ‘in our corner’; Thanks to mayor, councilman for contributions to Westminster | READER COMMENTARY

Mayor Dominic proved to be a strong, thoughtful, and smart leader during his tenure. He identified needs for change within the structure of city government and had the courage to act when needed, even when the decisions were difficult. He worked tirelessly, often forgoing time with his family and his successful business, to tend to city needs. His actions will have positive effects for generations beyond his tenure. To try to name specific projects he influenced in a positive way would have me going way over the allowable word count. Suffice it to say, he accomplished much in his time in office.