Letters: Kirwan’s ‘solution’ is to throw money at problem; Why don’t we focus on other ways we die?Bullying in school can ruin lives

The majority of the funds needed are going for teacher raises as if paying them more will make them better teachers. I know the idea is that new hires will be of a better quality. I’ll tackle that issue by using professional sports as an example. There are only so many first round draft picks. After that the skill level evens out rapidly. Bidding up the blue chippers works in sports as they force us to pay for it via increased ad fees which drives up the cost of the products we purchase. That is a tax I refuse to pay by shunning professional sports and those products.