Letters: Kirwan’s ‘solution’ is to throw money at problem; Why don’t we focus on other ways we die?Bullying in school can ruin lives

Kirwan’s ‘solution’ is to throw money at problem
OK, today it’s the tax and spend Democrats, I am going to take aim at. The Kirwan Commission plan, in particular. Once again, we are faced with a career politician scheme designed to keep its perpetrators in office and the voters loyal to them in control. Once again we are paying for this grandiose plan with future generation’s money.
As a result of James Hirtle’s recent letter on this page supporting this plan, I decided to look further into it. Other than much-needed attention to the poorer neighborhoods in Baltimore, there is very little in this plan that will make Maryland students much smarter. I wasn’t impressed at all when the summary I read began by comparing national rankings on money spent per student.
My life’s experience tells me that just throwing money at problems will not solve them. There was no evidence in the report that indicated the schools that were outspending us were doing any better than we were. The only evidence of that would have been the failed George W. Bush national test that proved to do more harm than good as teachers wanting to keep their jobs taught the test in lieu of their students. The current test they are using is no better in improving education, just easier to hide their inadequacies.
The majority of the funds needed are going for teacher raises as if paying them more will make them better teachers. I know the idea is that new hires will be of a better quality. I’ll tackle that issue by using professional sports as an example. There are only so many first round draft picks. After that the skill level evens out rapidly. Bidding up the blue chippers works in sports as they force us to pay for it via increased ad fees which drives up the cost of the products we purchase. That is a tax I refuse to pay by shunning professional sports and those products.
I would have preferred a study of small Midwestern cities that are placing their students into higher level institutions at a far less cost. Find out what they are doing which might actually work to improve our situation at a price we can afford.
Thank goodness, Gov. Hogan has resisted this approach as well as a minority party governor can. The current list of taxes being sought makes me shudder. I have a saying I’ve use in my past writings that my best friend loves to quote. When the tax and spenders finally get 100% of our income and still can’t solve our problems, what are they going to do?
Steven Davidson
New Windsor
Why don’t we focus on other ways we die?
Surely there are other significant events happening around the world and in the United States that the news is not covering. I applaud the governors who have stepped up to the plate with their dictates regarding behaviors designed to keep us all safer.
However, I also read recently in the Washington Post that annually 30,000 to 60,000 people die of the influenza; the one we have a vaccine for.
According to everytownesearch.orgm 100 people are killed daily by a gun. Two hundred more are shot or wounded. In 2017, Gun deaths reached the highest level since 1968 with 39,773 deaths by firearms, according to wikipedia.
On average there are 3,287 deaths daily and 20-50 million injured or disabled due to auto accidents. (Road Safety Facts – Association for Safe International Road).
Therefore, I am wondering why, as a nation, we are not as outraged and/or calling for more methods that would reduce these deaths.
In the meantime, we must all follow the guidelines designed to keep us safe from the coronavirus.
Patricia Hollinger
Westminster
Bullying in school can ruin lives
The time, 1981. The place, high school. A young man tried to make something of himself, and just simply get good grades. He didn't want trouble, only his high school diploma.
However, he was bullied, harassed and teased as no other. He went to his vice principal, to no avail.
Years passed, and he fell into a depression, and ended up in counseling for many years. The young man was even afraid to attend his own high school graduation ceremony, the bullying scared him so greatly. He barely graduated, having to go to summer school to do so.
I was this person, and I lived it. This is why I will not attend high school reunions. It truly scares me to do so. Never bully anyone, it can haunt them for life. I know, I lived it.
Neil T. Ege
Westminster