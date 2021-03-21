Letters: Social workers are unsung, essential; The Bible is science; evolution requires faith; Kudos to Carroll’s health department | COMMENTARY

Social workers are unsung, essential
March is Social Work Month and this year’s theme is “Social Workers Are Essential.”
Each day more than 700,000 social workers nationwide make life better for others. They empower people, giving them the skills and encouragement, they need to overcome life’s challenges. They also link clients to resources they may need to live more fulfilled lives.
Social workers are everywhere. They work in schools, helping children get the services they need to get the best possible education. They are in mental health centers and private practices, helping people overcome mental illnesses such as anxiety, depression or substance abuse disorders.
They protect children and vulnerable adults from neglect and abuse and help form new family’s thorough adoption. Social workers are in hospitals, helping patients get the best possible care not only while in treatment but when they return to their families and communities. They are in nursing homes and retirement communities helping residents and families cope with the transitions that later years can bring. And they help those cope with the loss of loved ones.
Social workers also play a vital role in community organizations and local, state and federal governments, helping create programs and policies that help make our society a better and more equitable place for all.
Social workers are woven into the fabric of our society, though they are often unsung heroes. As our nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty, and racial unrest, social workers are needed more than ever.
The fact social workers are essential is reflected in data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which lists social work as one of the fastest-growing professions in the United States. Due to increased demand for the services social workers provide — for instance our nation’s population is aging and more social workers will be needed to care for them — the number of US social workers is expected to rise to more than 800,000 in 2029, up 13% from 2019.
Social work is a special profession. We encourage everyone to learn more about the essential, life changing work of social workers. For those who might be interested in choosing a career that makes life better for others, consider becoming a professional Social Worker.
Elizabeth Horn, Westminster
The author is the director of social work at Carroll Lutheran Village.
The Bible is science; evolution requires faith
Dean Minnich’s opinions expressed in his March 18 column offer so many plums, its difficult to pick only one, but here goes.
As one of your “dinosaurs,” I propose you can’t believe both natural selection and science, because evolution and the Big Bang contradict the basic laws of real science. For instance, the law of biogenesis states that life only comes from life. The law of probability tells us that anything over 1 in 10 to the 50th power will never happen, and the odds against spontaneous life happening are 1 in 10 to the 123rd power. The law of causality says no effect can be greater than its cause. Since Earth contains complex creatures which have information (DNA) and intelligence (brains), the “cause” necessarily had to have information, which can not appear in “matter.”
The first law of thermodynamics states that we live in a closed universe. All we can do is convert existing matter and energy to a different matter or energy, and that, always imperfectly. The second Law of thermodynamics, the law of entropy, states that everything in the universe is irreversibly winding down, going from order to disorder, and ultimately leading to cessation of all processes. That is the opposite of evolution and natural selection which claims everything is improving through selection of the fittest.
In the Christian Bible, the first 10 words of Genesis record the creation of the space-time-matter continuum, which makes up our entire physical cosmos: “In the beginning” = time, “God created” = matter, “the heavens and the earth” = space. ‘Science is the reason most people deny the authority and accuracy of the Bible, and yet, the Bible is science. It takes vastly more faith to believe in evolution, than it does to believe in a creator God.
Steve Manning, Westminster
Kudos to Carroll’s health department
I would like to commend the Carroll County Health Department and everyone involved in the scheduling and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. From the media reports my wife and I were exposed to we expected the worst-case scenario, but such was not the case. We were patient and both of us were scheduled in a reasonable time for both of our shots.
They returned our phone calls as promised in a cheerful and polite manner. All those at the Westminster Senior Center responsible for getting the large volume of people processed and vaccinated did so in a timely and pleasant manner.
My hat is off to all those involved for making this process go as smoothly and as painlessly as possible. No pun intended.
Bill Conaway, Gamber