Letters: Social workers are unsung, essential; The Bible is science; evolution requires faith; Kudos to Carroll’s health department | COMMENTARY

As one of your “dinosaurs,” I propose you can’t believe both natural selection and science, because evolution and the Big Bang contradict the basic laws of real science. For instance, the law of biogenesis states that life only comes from life. The law of probability tells us that anything over 1 in 10 to the 50th power will never happen, and the odds against spontaneous life happening are 1 in 10 to the 123rd power. The law of causality says no effect can be greater than its cause. Since Earth contains complex creatures which have information (DNA) and intelligence (brains), the “cause” necessarily had to have information, which can not appear in “matter.”