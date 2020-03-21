Letters: Column insulting to Biden, the anti-Trump; Look around anti-Trumpers, America is great again; Social programs in danger after coronavirus crisis

Column insulting to Biden, the anti-Trump
Could columnist M.K. Sprinkle (“Democrats’ exploitation of Joe Biden a cruel and shameful means to an end,” March 14) possibly be any more condescending? Poor old Joe Biden, so obviously suffering from dementia, and those cruel Democrats ignoring the obvious and using him to try to gain power.
Please. That is demeaning to both Joe Biden and to those of us who support him. Setting aside the issue of President Trump’s own gaffes (covfefe anyone?) and lapses in knowledge and memory, we who support Biden know exactly who we’re supporting and why.
He is the anti-Trump. Where Trump is rude, obnoxious, and insulting, Biden is kind, polite, and respectful.
Where Trump believes he only has to rely on himself to find all the answers to cure the world’s problems, Biden knows that effective leadership requires forming coalitions of knowledgeable and experienced people.
Where Trump only cares about serving his base, Biden is prepared to reach across the aisle and seek common ground.
Where Trump has experience in property development, Biden has long experience in government.
Where Trump has no empathy, lies easily, and surrounds himself with yes-men, Biden is honest, compassionate, decent, and knows he is not God.
Need I go on?
It’s important to remember that Biden had a serious stutter when he was young, but he worked hard and overcame it. Sometimes it shows up a little when he’s stressed. It’s also important to know that sometimes us older folk do have memory lapses, especially under pressure. That doesn’t mean we have dementia or that we’re not competent to handle complex tasks.
Right now, with the coronavirus pandemic raging, it would be so good to have a leader at the helm who is kind, empathetic, steady, competent, and a coalition builder. Instead we have a president who is a master at denial, divisiveness, lying, and blaming.
Who would you rather have leading our country in a crisis?
Judy Hake
Union Bridge
Look around anti-Trumpers, America is great again
Columnist Tom Zirpoli and letter-writer David Iacono, you have my deepest sympathy. The anti-Trump virus you both have attracted is very painful. Unlike the coronavirus, which can be cured, your symptoms are guaranteed to last four more years while we continue to Make America Great Again.
It will take four more years because of the Obama and Clinton fiasco. The discord they caused in eight years, in setting our nation back, becoming the laughingstock of the world. They all took advantage of our great country, i.e., China, Iran, NATO, and the list goes on.
Obama bowed down to foreign kings and rulers and made a tour overseas apologizing for American behavior. He was the star of Hollywood, the elite, the media and the misguided.
Then along cam Trump. The man of the people. The MAGA caps, the rallies, the hope for the Walmart people, the gun owners, the real people of America. Everywhere I go, Trump is No. 1.
In closing, all I can suggest for your anti-Trump virus is to wake up and smell the roses, look around, America is great again.
Harry Griffith
Hampstead
Social programs in danger after coronavirus crisis
Regarding the coronavirus crisis, it is a shame that the buck does not stop with the president and his administration. Everyone else is at fault. We must give the nurses, aides and doctors a big thank-you.
As vice president of the American Federation State County Municipal Employees Retirees Chapter 1, I can see after the crisis, the social programs will take a big hit. But you can be, not one penny from his wall.
William Stevens
Keymar