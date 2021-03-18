Letters: Columnist’s critique of Biden off the mark; Columnist’s defense of Biden off the mark | READER COMMENTARY

Columnist’s critique of Biden off the mark
Come on, man! If you are going to write a mean-spirited Rightist attack on Democrats, (or is it Leftists?) at least make an effort to be factually accurate. Security around the Capitol was erected because pro-Trump insurrectionists tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next. The fencing was erected at the request of the Capitol Police and the Secret Service. Threats to members of Congress have increased 93% in 2021, according to Capitol Police. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security warned of “violent militia extremists” again storming the Capitol on March 4. Democrats and Republicans alike are opposed to the fencing becoming a permanent feature, but security might be a little more important than optics.
Operation Warp Speed did get the ball rolling on the creation of a vaccine, but that’s about all. As a matter of fact, Pfizer started work on their vaccine two months before Operation Warp Speed was created. Stat news recently reported that instead of asking Congress to allocate funds for vaccine development, Trump diverted $10 billion from the Provider Relief Fund to bankroll Operation Warp Speed. Taking funds intended to help hospitals and health care providers would be the classic example of shooting yourself in the foot just to try to look good. When Biden took office, there had been no plan developed to distribute the vaccine. Remember the 20 million doses Trump promised by the end of 2020? Just one more lie in a long list.
Saying President Biden has a “schoolyard bully mentality” is about as ridiculous as you can get. The New York Times cataloged Trump insults on Twitter in the thousands, directed toward 860 targets. That’s not counting all the name-calling captured on video and the threats of retribution against anyone who challenged him. Biden is known for some gaffes, but he owns up to them. Taking a couple of quotes out of context is disingenuous. Biden responded to states rescinding mask requirements by saying that “Neanderthal thinking” was a mistake because we are “on the cusp” of changing the course of the pandemic. He was being polite. 535,000 Americans are dead from COVID-19 in large part because of the previous administration’s chaotic response to the pandemic.
Mr. Blatchford’s other criticisms are equally unfounded. So, come on man, try to get it right.
Dorothy Scanlan
Westminster
Columnist’s defense of Biden off the mark
In Tom Zirpoli’s March 10 column (“Competent, professional, empathetic and, yes, nice; Biden a stark contrast”), he writes Americans are sleeping better because Biden has lowered our anxiety and the worst Biden critics can come up with is he’s too nice. Zirpoli is as out of touch with reality in 2021 as he was in 2012 when his column “With freedom comes responsibility,” blamed an American anti-Islamic film, not Islamic terrorists (repeating Hillary Clinton’s and Susan Rice’s rhetoric), for the attack on the US Consulate in Benghazi, Libya that killed our ambassador and others.
Examine Biden’s over 50 executive orders (22 reversing Trumps policies) including: halting funding for the border wall/lights/cameras, rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement and pausing new oil/gas leasing on US land (which puts climate change at the center of US foreign policy and national security), reengaging the World Health Organization, revoking the Keystone XL pipeline (Canada will trade with China), advancing racial equity, establishing the White House Gender Policy Council, combating discrimination of sexual orientation and gender identity, counting non-citizens in the census, reversing the travel ban, ending harsh immigration enforcement [giving] protection from deportation, expanding protection of LGBTQ around the world, ending the Remain in Mexico program (the Mexican president said Biden’s immigration policies help drug cartels), rescinding Trump’s apprenticeship programs, etc.
Biden is very nice to undocumented immigrants and Mexican cartels and no doubt Biden’s executive orders helped them sleep better, but not me.
Biden can’t remember the name of colleagues standing next to him. Biden keeps a wall around the Capitol protected by National Guard troops, but sees no crisis with his open border policy. Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill, with too little going for COVID-19 relief while the rest bails out states like New York, California and Illinois giving them billions for their liberal politicians and sanctuary cities, billions in relief for non-white farmers.
Biden’s a sacrificial lamb (fooling the electorate) for the liberal deity of identity politics and the destruction of American values. If he doesn’t follow their self-righteous ideology, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Schumer, etc., will simply use the 25th Amendment to replace him with Kamala Harris. Biden isn’t too nice, he’s too morally debased.
Carl Burdette
