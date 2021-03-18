Letters: Columnist’s critique of Biden off the mark; Columnist’s defense of Biden off the mark | READER COMMENTARY

Saying President Biden has a “schoolyard bully mentality” is about as ridiculous as you can get. The New York Times cataloged Trump insults on Twitter in the thousands, directed toward 860 targets. That’s not counting all the name-calling captured on video and the threats of retribution against anyone who challenged him. Biden is known for some gaffes, but he owns up to them. Taking a couple of quotes out of context is disingenuous. Biden responded to states rescinding mask requirements by saying that “Neanderthal thinking” was a mistake because we are “on the cusp” of changing the course of the pandemic. He was being polite. 535,000 Americans are dead from COVID-19 in large part because of the previous administration’s chaotic response to the pandemic.