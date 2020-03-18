Letters: Trump always props up interests of big money; Support for Laura Morton in judge race; Letter summed up what society needs

One after one, the cutbacks and gutting of important agencies since he gained office, (particularly the EPA and NOAA), and passing or negating legislation that harms our environment was for the sake of propping up big business. Indeed everything he does is to prop up the interests of big money. Have you forgotten about these things? I have been struggling to figure out why anyone would vote for him as nothing he has done will result in any progress for the working stiff. People wanted a change in 2016. Well, they got it.