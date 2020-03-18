Letters: Trump always props up interests of big money; Support for Laura Morton in judge race; Letter summed up what society needs

Trump always props up interests of big money
The recent M.K. Sprinkle column (“Democrats’ exploitation of Joe Biden a cruel and shameful means to an end,” March 14) is a most curious case of selective amnesia.
While Sprinkle claims she writes these statements out of empathy, which may be commendable in of itself, her column is clearly a means to enlarge Trump. Biden can hold his own very nicely in any debate and he is not a party prop. It wouldn’t be hard to see how the Donald has been nothing but a prop for the Republican party. Has she considered why anyone would hate Trump in the first place?
One after one, the cutbacks and gutting of important agencies since he gained office, (particularly the EPA and NOAA), and passing or negating legislation that harms our environment was for the sake of propping up big business. Indeed everything he does is to prop up the interests of big money. Have you forgotten about these things? I have been struggling to figure out why anyone would vote for him as nothing he has done will result in any progress for the working stiff. People wanted a change in 2016. Well, they got it.
He knows better than any of the military advisors or Intelligence advisors, he knows better than any foreign policy, domestic policy and economic advisors and even knows better than any scientists. How is this possible? Anyone who disagrees is summarily fired. He is a consummate liar and spreads misinformation, a known philanderer, and a pedantic tweeter. Would you buy a used car from him (let alone vote)?
Worst of all, he has “Jerry Springerized” (my coin) the political arena, a situation that make us the laughingstock of the world. Every time I hear him speak it rings of the “dumbing down” of America. Many seem to like this churlish behavior but really it is a loss of dignity that few want to address. There are too many items to list, but at least consider cozying up to despots around the world and for what reasons ... usually money.
Dr. Robert Wack’s column (“Trump administration never has put priority on public health”) which ran concurrently speaks of the elimination of the Office of Global Health Security and Biodefense from the National Security Council. Anyone with two brain cells could understand the importance of this office. Everyone should read Wack’s column and hopefully understand what the Donald is (not) doing. Wack is spot on and writes this from a non-partisan perspective.
No one is perfect, there is no super candidate but realize when you call Biden a prop, the response you get back is ... certainly you jest, “To thine own self be true.”
Fred Paras
Finksburg
Support for Laura Morton in judge race
Years ago I met a wonderful woman who would become my wife. She had a young daughter who quickly became my own. I wanted to make sure my daughter knew that I would always be there and would do anything for her. I wanted to adopt her and legally make her mine. Laura Morton was the attorney who made this dream a reality for our family.
Laura was kind, compassionate, and very knowledgeable about the law. She made sure all of us understood the process and prepared us very well for the adoption hearing. Now, as my daughter considers different colleges, including McDaniel College in Westminster, Laura continues to provide good advice. Her commitment to her clients extends far beyond the courtroom. This is why she will truly be an asset as a judge in the Circuit Court for Carroll County.
Mike Gillespie
Annapolis
Letter summed up what society needs
Many thanks for praising the Lord for truth, so clearly presented. Steve Manning’s letter to the editor “Society must follow the Bible to survive” clearly presented the need of today’s society.
Rachel Leister
Westminster