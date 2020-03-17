Letters: Biden’s mind is fine, more clear than Trump’s; Trump has done more in 3 years than Obama did in 8; Do whatever is necessary to fund Kirwan

Biden’s mind is fine, more clear than Trump’s
Given the whirlwind of the pandemic crisis, It’s pathetic that M.K. Sprinkle couldn’t choose a better topic than doing a disingenuous, worn-out attack against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (“Democrats’ exploitation of Joe Biden is a cruel means to an end, March 14″).
As with her previous columns, she simply rehashes far-right propaganda. According to this grasping-at-straws playbook, we are to believe that the former U.S. vice president is getting senile and unfit for the challenge of returning to the White House. (Remember that the Republicans tried that same old parlor trick on Hillary Clinton’s health in the 2016 presidential election.)
Anyone watching the two-hour long televised debate on Sunday night between Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders would not think for a moment that Ms. Sprinkle was talking about the same person. Vice President Biden was articulate, commanding of the facts, poised, and spoke succinctly and intelligently.
In other words, his performance demonstrated every quality of a clear thinker that President Trump’s mindset is lacking.
The president regularly gives remarks full of bizarre digressions, puzzling illogic, garbled words, and slurred speech. Add to this his “magical thinking” (you know, what 5-year-old’s do) in his assertion that the coronavirus will “miraculously disappear.” His self-delusions about the pandemic has helped throw the public into a frenzy, and plunged the stock market.
This lack of leadership in a crisis was to be expected from someone whose mind is a virulent combination of emotional instability, paranoia, ignorance, vindictiveness, and pathological lying.
The strongest thing Biden has going for him is a genuine compassion and empathy for Americans. In contrast, the president is so self-absorbed he refuses to even acknowledge his responsibility for the horrendous consequences of what has happened on his watch. A CEO would be fired.
So, Ms. Sprinkle, I can’t wait for the likelihood of seeing these two septuagenarians, Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump, in a debate. We’ll see who has more brain-power.
Ray Villard
Sykesville
Trump has done more in 3 years than Obama did in 8
On Wednesday, another negative, nasty, liberal, radical attack on President Trump by [letter-writer] David Iacono. He writes, “Are you happy with the current president, who is only concerned with his own power and wealth?” Yes, I am very, very happy with President Trump for all he’s done for America.
In a little over three years he has done more for America than President Obama did in eight years. ... People like me appreciate and know what he has done for America and I hope he continues and will be reelected in 2020. With the Democratic candidates who are running, I think even Herb Pletcher could defeat them.
Herb Pletcher
Harney
Do whatever is necessary to fund Kirwan
So our brilliant Carroll County commissioners and our admirable Gov. Hogan all oppose raising the sales tax to support the Kirwan proposal. If you can believe statistics quoted on Maryland Public Television, only 30% of current high school graduates have the skills or certifications for 70% of the jobs in this state.
This is absolutely disgraceful in a rich state like Maryland. I believe that we should do whatever is necessary to finance the Kirwan proposal and give our next generation the tools they need to compete in a global marketplace.
James G. Hirtle
Westminster