Letters: Country’s turmoil will likely end with a white flag; A call for more opinion pieces from women | READER COMMENTARY

Country’s turmoil will likely end with a white flag
When will it end? The turmoil our country is in, the insanity of change by all means, the fabrication of lies, the political correctness, the finger-pointing by the 535 members of the U.S. Congress while at the same time they are sending all inhabitants of this country on a guilt trip.
Our country has a history like any other in this world (the good, the bad, the ugly). Other countries learn from it, we are destroying it! Our new generations in schools and universities are the victims from years of mismanagement in the education sector and sports megalomania. Most pupils have very little knowledge when asked about American history. It is not enough to acquire wisdom, it is necessary to employ it!
We have not only a coronavirus problem, we have problems galore, with overmedication and undereducation, with poor judgment, poor reasoning, poor common sense an poor logic. Our leaders in D.C. have all of this!
Now to the cancel bunch, change by all means. The do-gooders, the fanatics, the trottels with no respect for anything. Cancel, cancel, cancel. Six Dr. Seuss books are taken off the shelves?
Now they are targeting the American Jeep. All of a sudden the name Cherokee is offensive. And I guess we are going to hear from the gazelles in Africa now with a complaint about the Impala! A great many states are named for American Indian tribes, are we going to cancel them, too? Wyoming and it’s capital, Cheyenne, for one. The U.S. Army has three types of helicopters in operation: the Chinook , the Apache and the Black Hawk, cancel we them too? Perhaps we rename them after the Pep boys , Manny, Moe and Jack.
The stars and stripes on our flag are fading fast and when they are gone we will fly a white one, which means surrender. Germany flew flags of white pillow cases and bed-sheets in 1945 Berlin and surrendered to the Russians and we got over 40 years of communism. Been there and done that, but please don’t let that happen to the USA!
Dieter Halle
Finksburg
A call for more opinion pieces from women
OK, I have to ask it. Don’t want to ask it. I’m not sure I should ask it in these times when Kamala Harris, the first woman, the first Black, the first Asian, is vice president of the United States of America, our democracy, the shining city on the hill that has been working for a long time to bring equality to everyone of us gull darned Americans.
But yes, why not? It’s about time that someone, even this guy, this retired old white guy, who fervently believes that male chauvinism should be a “thing of the past” and who tries everyday to practice that (but not perfectly, Marian, my wife, tells me on, uh, more than one occasion) I have to ask the burning question for Carroll County, Maryland, 2021!
Where in the heck are you, ladies?
Almost everyday, Editor Bob Blubaugh invites members of the community to contribute a column and, guess what?
You got it. Mostly, the same retired old white guys eagerly respond. Yet, also (wait for it, wait for the question, guys and gals) other than M.K. Sprinkle’s wonderfully thought-through, well-written opinion-challenging bi-weekly column will there ever be more regular op-ed CCT columns that are written by ... ?
Oops! It’s meal time. We guys have to eat, you know, hehe.
John D. Witiak
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Union Bridge