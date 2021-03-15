Letters: Country’s turmoil will likely end with a white flag; A call for more opinion pieces from women | READER COMMENTARY

Now they are targeting the American Jeep. All of a sudden the name Cherokee is offensive. And I guess we are going to hear from the gazelles in Africa now with a complaint about the Impala! A great many states are named for American Indian tribes, are we going to cancel them, too? Wyoming and it’s capital, Cheyenne, for one. The U.S. Army has three types of helicopters in operation: the Chinook , the Apache and the Black Hawk, cancel we them too? Perhaps we rename them after the Pep boys , Manny, Moe and Jack.