Letters: Endorsement for Titus in judge race; CCEA backing Sivigny, Herbert for Board; identity politics failed for Democrats

As a prior judicial applicant myself in 2017, I have personally experienced the stringent nominating process and while ultimately, another highly qualified female colleague was appointed to the District Court of Maryland for Carroll County, I still believe in the judicial appointment process. Ms. Morton states that the reappointment of Judge Titus to the bench “overcomes the will of the people” However, this is wholly inaccurate. The last election does not equate to a lack of performance by Judge Titus in any way and it is unfair by Ms. Morton to imply such. I emphatically believe that Judge Titus’ reappointment to the bench is a testament to his skills as an impressive judge, so he was most appropriately reappointed to the Circuit Court and that is exactly where he belongs.