Letters: Endorsement for Titus in judge race; CCEA backing Sivigny, Herbert for Board; identity politics failed for Democrats

An endorsement for Titus in judge race
As a local female attorney for over 20 years in Carroll County, I was disappointed to read Laura Morton’s letter to the editor about the upcoming judicial election in which she is challenging the incumbent, Judge Richard Titus. Ms. Morton’s suggestion that Judge Titus lacks experience, integrity or qualifications for the job is highly inaccurate and misplaced. I have had the opportunity to practice before Judge Titus on numerous occasions and have found him to be a tough but fair judge to all litigants.
As a prior judicial applicant myself in 2017, I have personally experienced the stringent nominating process and while ultimately, another highly qualified female colleague was appointed to the District Court of Maryland for Carroll County, I still believe in the judicial appointment process. Ms. Morton states that the reappointment of Judge Titus to the bench “overcomes the will of the people” However, this is wholly inaccurate. The last election does not equate to a lack of performance by Judge Titus in any way and it is unfair by Ms. Morton to imply such. I emphatically believe that Judge Titus’ reappointment to the bench is a testament to his skills as an impressive judge, so he was most appropriately reappointed to the Circuit Court and that is exactly where he belongs.
Judge Titus has an excellent reputation and he has twice received the same “highly qualified” rating from the Trial Courts Nominating Commission cited by Ms. Morton. Further, he has 30 years of legal experience and most importantly, he has over 3 years of real judicial experience which is of utmost value. As a result, rather than speculate how one “might” perform on the bench, Judge Titus already has a proven track record. This record has earned him the endorsements of our county’s sheriff and state’s attorney along with both the county and state bar associations.
Finally, as a female attorney, I agree that diversity on the court is desirable and we now have excellent female judges on both the District and Circuit Courts. When it comes to the office of judge, the best-qualified person should be appointed and elected. Regardless of gender. Judge Titus is that person and I urge Carroll County citizens to vote to keep him on the court.
Arlene Thompson
Westminster
CCEA backing Sivigny, Herbert for Board
The Carroll County Education Association leadership body and membership have completed their endorsement process for the Board of Education April 28 primary election.
CCEA is proud to recommend that Marsha Herbert and Donna Sivigny retain their open seats, based on their recent performance on the Board.
Marsha Herbert is a strong advocate within the county for educator salaries and quality of life. She visits schools often, and has been vocal in meetings about prioritizing education and educator needs, partly because she was a teacher herself for many years.
Donna Sivigny has been very responsive in regard to increasing severity of student behaviors, spearheading the Behavior Taskforce to begin addressing that issue. She is also an advocate for increased staffing, and is perhaps the most engaged and active Board member during their decision making processes.
Teresa B. McCulloh
The writer is the president of the Carroll County Education Association.
Identity politics failed for Democrats
How could it be that the wokest political party in America — the party of fairness for all victimized groups, of equality for all genders, sexual orientations, races, ages, national origins — that such a saintly party could, by an election of its own people, choose as its standardbearers two old, white men? Out of the original 20 wannabees, no woman, no black, no gay, no Asian, no Hispanic, no one under 70!
Identity politics failed. Slicing and dicing American voters into identity groups, and focusing campaigns at certain groups, in lieu of others, is political blindness. What about the lesbian black woman whose father and mother are straight, whose sister is married to an Asian man, whose children self-identify as mixed race? And what if her father now has incurable cancer and can’t get the health care he needs? How will she vote?
People are not one thing or another. We are of mixed interests and identities. Thank God.
William R. Boyer
Westminster