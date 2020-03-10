Letters: Candidate for judge, Laura Morton, outlines credentials; Don’t blame Trump for coronavirus — blame him for policy, response

It is important for a judge to have good relationships with the various agencies that provide much-needed support services to the court and the individuals appearing before it. Being present in the Carroll County courts nearly every workday has allowed me to build these great relationships with the people and agencies that make the court system run well. I have dedicated my entire legal career to ensuring quality legal representation for everyone, regardless of their background, personal situation, or financial status. For me justice for all is not a campaign slogan, but a guiding principle of my law practice. That is why, during my legal career, I have voluntarily provided thousands of hours of free legal services as well as working to inform the community of resources available through various state and local agencies. Being a Circuit Court Judge is the natural next step in a law career devoted to this principle.