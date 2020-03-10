Letters: Candidate for judge, Laura Morton, outlines credentials; Don’t blame Trump for coronavirus — blame him for policy, response

Candidate for judge, Laura Morton, outlines credentials
I am Laura Morton, candidate for judge of the Circuit Court for Carroll County. I wanted to share with you and the citizens of Carroll County that I am challenging the incumbent for this position because the citizens of Carroll County deserve to have a highly qualified judge who has the experience and integrity to handle all cases fairly and impartially. It is also important that the voice of the people should be heard.
Given the opportunity to retain the current judge in 2018, Carroll County voted the incumbent out of office. His reappointment to the bench overcomes the will of the people. This is neither just nor fair. I am the most qualified candidate with over 23 years of trial experience in civil, criminal and family law. After going through the very rigorous nominating process, I was deemed highly qualified by the Carroll County Trial Courts Judicial Nominating Committee.
It is important for a judge to have good relationships with the various agencies that provide much-needed support services to the court and the individuals appearing before it. Being present in the Carroll County courts nearly every workday has allowed me to build these great relationships with the people and agencies that make the court system run well. I have dedicated my entire legal career to ensuring quality legal representation for everyone, regardless of their background, personal situation, or financial status. For me justice for all is not a campaign slogan, but a guiding principle of my law practice. That is why, during my legal career, I have voluntarily provided thousands of hours of free legal services as well as working to inform the community of resources available through various state and local agencies. Being a Circuit Court Judge is the natural next step in a law career devoted to this principle.
Finally, I believe representation matters. Carroll County deserves a Circuit Court that reflects the community. After 180 years and many well-qualified female applicants to the bench, there has still not been a woman appointed to the Circuit Court bench. The only way a woman can prevail is by election. That is why I am urging all voters, Republicans and Democrats, to vote for Laura Morton for judge of the Circuit Court in Carroll County in the primary on April 28.
Laura Morton
Westminster
Don’t blame Trump for coronavirus — blame him for policy, response
Not that I’m blaming Trump for the coronavirus, but he did try to defund the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2018 and he did cut the pandemic response team. He argued against allowing American citizens to leave the Princess cruise ship and go into local quarantine on shore because it would increase the number of cases in the US. Currently there is no plan for the 3500 passengers set to disembark the ship.
He urged citizens, even if infected, to go to work. The White House overruled health officials who wanted to recommend that the elderly and physically fragile Americans be advised not to fly due to the virus.
Trump disputes data on the WHO’s 3.4% death rate. He says he has a “hunch” that it is much lower. It occurs to me that the guy who lied about crowd size, lied about bone spurs, lied about his wealth and lied about his Ukraine phone call and thousands of other things, might be lying about the coronavirus. We need the truth. We need facts. We need testing. And we need them now.
After downplaying the coronavirus outbreak, Pence admitted that there aren’t enough testing kits. If Trump really cared about the American people, he’d direct his coronavirus czar to issue a federal rule that all insurance companies must cover screening and testing without fees or copayments.
Harvey Rabinowitz
Taneytown