Letters: Endorsing Hoff for Westminster council; Endorsing Becker for Westminster mayor; Kudos to health department | READER COMMENTARY

Editor’s Note: Municipal elections in Carroll County will be held from May 3 through May 18. The Times will publish one letter to the editor per writer endorsing candidates, as space allows, up until one week before that municipality’s election
Endorsing Hoff for Westminster council
Who’s running for election as mayor and council in Westminster this year? Well, Dan Hoff has declared his candidacy for a council seat. I fully endorse him and ask that you vote for Dan!
Much might be said leading up to our election. The basic questions are: Who are the candidates and what do they bring to enhance our progress as a community? One might also question who are the people who endorse them? Let me tell you who Dan Hoff is as I know him and then who I am.
I’ve known Dan for 10-plus years since he became a member of the Westminster Board of Zoning Appeals in June 2010. Shortly thereafter he became Vice Chair as I was the Chair. He has been our alternate member even since being selected to be a member of the Carroll County Planning and Zoning Commission in November 2013.
Dan Hoff is an extremely qualified candidate to serve our community. He’s a long-time Westminster resident, 27-plus year licensed real estate agent in his family’s real estate and insurance business, Samuel C. Hoff Agency, and maintains long-term ongoing active participation in various local organizations and activities.
Dan makes an immediate positive impression by being fully engaged, firm yet friendly, direct yet empathetic, honest, and truthful. Dan will be a good fit on our council, not “fit in” to get along and go along. He’ll be knowledgeable, prepared, strong and interactive, contributory, a positive and productive voice.
With a degree in accounting and much professional and volunteer work at the local, county and state level, Dan is extremely well-rounded and readily will integrate his talents with good governance, making Westminster better in every way. He’s running to assist our citizens and local businesses, promote public safety, and advance fiscal responsibility and common-sense legislation. Dan is Westminster and Westminster is Dan!
I’m a 30-year resident, retired Army colonel, vice president Carroll County Veterans Independence Project since 2017, Board of Zoning Appeals since 2004, (now chair), Public Safety Advisory Council since 2018 (now chair), Flying Colors of Success, Inc. Quality Committee since 2005, Leadership Carroll Class 2004, Wakefield Valley Property Task Force 2015 (chair), and Mayor’s Technology TF 2006. I love our city as does Dan! Please vote Dan Hoff for Westminster City Council on May 11!
Ed Cramer
Westminster
Endorsing Becker for Westminster mayor
During my 21-year tenure at the Carroll County Arts Council, I was privileged to meet thousands of extraordinary citizens. Without a doubt, Dr. Mona Becker stands out as one of the most enthusiastic and committed leaders that I had the honor of working with.
I would like to take this opportunity to offer my support for Becker as mayor for Westminster. Mona is a woman of intelligence and character, who has, over the last two decades, generously donated her time and talents to make Westminster the best it can be. She is a bridge builder, a connector, and a tireless civic cheerleader. She is an outstanding listener; and the residents of the city can be confident that their voices will be heard.
Outside her role as an educator, she has served as a former Westminster city councilmember as well as on the board of the Arts Council and on the executive board and as president of the Maryland Association of Science Teachers. Her background in the environmental sciences equips her to address the challenges that Westminster may face in the future regarding issues of water and sustainability
I am extremely confident that Mona is well prepared to take on the leadership responsibilities associated with being the mayor of Westminster and I can support her campaign without reservation. Please be sure to exercise your right to vote in Westminster’s election on May 11 and rest assured that you will be well served by electing Mona Becker.
Sandra Matthews Oxx
New Market
Kudos to health department
Kudos to Carroll County Health Department for outstanding service delivering COVID-19 vaccinations to the community. A Health Department member helped my wife navigate a stubborn online registration procedure.
The inoculations were seamless and administered by a very professional staff at the South Carroll Senior Center.
John Ferraro
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Westminster