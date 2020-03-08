Letters: Dems reach new low in politicizing coronavirus; Stickin’ to the story: Clinton will be nominee

Instead of blaming Trump you would think the Democrats would say we need to work together with the president in this medical emergency, but the Democratic leadership doesn’t care about the health and well being of the average working man/woman in this country. All they care about is their obsession with destroying the president. [They] see this as just another opportunity to continue what they, and their servile media, have done for over three years — their persecution (to afflict constantly, so as to injure, or distress) and character assassination (to harm, or ruin one’s reputation) of President Trump.