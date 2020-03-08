Letters: Dems reach new low in politicizing coronavirus; Stickin’ to the story: Clinton will be nominee

Dems reach new low in politicizing coronavirus
This is in response to the [Associated Press] article in the [Feb. 28] Carroll County Times, “Dems pan Trump response to virus." The article stated “Domocratic White House hopefuls are seizing on President Donald Trump’s delayed response to the coronavirus outbreak, calling it the latest evidence of his incompetence.” The Democrats have reached a new low, after years of Russia, Russia, Russia, the Ukraine and a kangaroo court Impeachment now they politicize a deadly virus. The New York Times called the coronavirus, Trump’s virus and Pelosi, Schumer, Bloomberg, Sanders, Biden, etc., tell us how Trump hates science and this is all his fault.
Instead of blaming Trump you would think the Democrats would say we need to work together with the president in this medical emergency, but the Democratic leadership doesn’t care about the health and well being of the average working man/woman in this country. All they care about is their obsession with destroying the president. [They] see this as just another opportunity to continue what they, and their servile media, have done for over three years — their persecution (to afflict constantly, so as to injure, or distress) and character assassination (to harm, or ruin one’s reputation) of President Trump.
The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, chaired by Democrat Adam Schiff, is charged with oversight of the US Intelligence Community, whose job is global monitoring, gathering/collecting and processing/analyzing information from around the world to identify threats (military, terrorist, chemical, nuclear, biological etc.) against the United States. I am sure the intelligence community recognized the virus outbreak threat, so what did Schiff do as the threat became clear when the coronavirus was identified? Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler, etc., kept the House tied up with their phony Trump-Ukraine impeachment insanity instead of being vigilant with our real economic and military adversary: China. These powerful government bureaucrats abuse their position of power and trust by ignoring an obvious threat for political reasons.
From the middle of January until Feb. 5, Schumer, Schiff, Nadler, etc., were busy holding the Senate hostage with their impeachment fiasco, while President Trump put America first and instituted the emergency travel ban on Feb. 2 and implemented the first quarantine in this country in 50 years to protect us. The Democrats called Trump a racist and xenophobic for the ban and started yelling again how they were protecting us from Russia. But, this threat is real and it didn’t come from Russia.
Carl Burdette
Westminster
Stickin’ to the story: Clinton will be nominee
When my golf and adult beverage buddies and I get together, the subject of the election invariably comes up for discussion. Since Carroll County is pretty much the last bastion of conservatism in the state, we are all politically on the same side.
When I offer my two cents worth to the discussion, I remind them that, way back in September, I wrote a letter to the editor making the case that Hillary Clinton will ultimately be the Democratic nominee. I continue to stand by that prediction and here’s why: There’s a very real probability that behind the scenes, Mike Bloomberg, Hillary Clinton, and the Democratic powers that be have already met to devise a way to prevent Bernie Sanders enough to achieve enough delegates to win the nomination.
Yes, yes, I know that Joe Biden just won South Carolina and did better than expected on Super Tuesday, but I don’t see him having the stamina to overtake Sanders. So here’s what I think will happen: At the convention, no one will have the required number of delegates to secure the nomination.
The result will be a brokered convention, at which time delegates will be allowed to “write in” the candidate of their choice. Given that the party establishment at the convention doesn’t really have a candidate they can overwhelmingly support, and they certainly don’t want Bernie; at the urging of Bloomberg and the party higher-ups, the name Hillary Clinton will start to show up on ballots. Support will be thrown behind Clinton, and that momentum will carry her to the nomination. That’s my story and I’m stickin’ to it.
Dave Price
Sykesville