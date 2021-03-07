Letters: School board must ‘walk the talk’; Spreaders of lies have no merit; Give Republicans same time Dems received; Kudos to health department | READER COMMENTARY

Walk the talk. Practice what you say. Those words were meant for our Board of Education members. Though held in high regard, do they “see” all in the school settings? Emotions are intensifying as the pandemic continues. The pandemic — and I can quote statistics for most every facet of it, including the newer strains which affect children and the recent community outbreaks — is taking a toll on many. Many people, in all education job categories, are upset with the BOE and others who are insistent that schools reopen no matter the data, the opinions of experts and professionals, or the abilities to follow through on health safety protocols.