Letters; Regulatory phase-out preferable to Chlorpyrifos ban; Dems believe in Constitution only when it suits their purposes; Trump has done more in 3 years than Obama did in 8

President Clinton was impeached on 11 grounds (real crimes, actually in the statutes). He lost his law license because of his actions. If you want real obstruction of justice look no further than Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and the deliberate destruction of 30,000+ subpoenaed emails and all of her devices. Mr. Iacona also failed to mention how President Obama violated his oath of office on numerous occasions when it suited him. One of the most outrageous examples is the signing of the Iran nuclear deal (a treaty as defined under the Constitution) without the advice and consent of the Senate. Can you say abuse of power?