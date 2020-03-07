Letters; Regulatory phase-out preferable to Chlorpyrifos ban; Dems believe in Constitution only when it suits their purposes; Trump has done more in 3 years than Obama did in 8

Regulatory phase-out preferable to Chlorpyrifos ban
The state Senate passed Senate Bill 300, which would ban Chlorpyrifos use in Maryland. This would be the first agricultural pesticide banned by the Maryland General Assembly. I am a farmer that uses Chlorpyrifos as a seed treatment for my green beans, a farmer that went to Annapolis to testify against Senate Bill 300 because of the impact it will have on my farm. I serve as vice president of an organization, Maryland Grain Producers Association, that asked the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) to act through regulation. While I would prefer to wait for EPA to make their regulatory determination on Chlorpyrifos in 2022, I much prefer a regulatory phase-out to a legislative ban. Legislatively banning pesticides sets a dangerous precedent and circumvents the robust regulatory process.
Pesticide regulation is just that, a regulatory process. Pesticides are approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) through an extensive, scientific process. Authority for pesticide regulation at the state level is delegated to MDA. MDA put forth a regulatory phase-out of Chlorpyrifos upon request of the agricultural community in order to maintain the integrity of the regulatory process. While Senator Pinsky, stated on numerous occasions that the Department could not be trusted to follow through with regulations; the Maryland Department of Agriculture submitted regulations on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 which would completely phase out the use of Chlorpyrifos in Maryland by December 31, 2021.
Other states, including California, Hawaii and New York, are phasing out Chlorpyrifos, the majority of did so through regulation. New York’s legislature passed a bill to ban Chlorpyrifos and Governor Cuomo (D) vetoed the bill stating that he does not agree with legislatively banning pesticides because it bypasses the rigorous regulatory process and “substitutes the legislature’s judgment for the expertise of chemists, health experts, and other subject matter experts in this field.” Maryland’s 90-day legislative session hardly provides sufficient time for legislators to adequately consider all the issues related to pesticide regulation.
Why is the legislature spending precious legislative time on an issue that is already being solved through regulation? There are important issues this session including the Kirwan Commission on Education, a tax on services, health care, firearms regulation and so much more. I urge the Maryland House of Delegates to allow the regulatory process that is in motion the opportunity to solve this issue and focus on the other important legislative issues at hand.
Melvin Baile
New Windsor
Dems believe in Constitution only when it suits their purposes
This is in response to Mr. David J. Iacono’s letter to the editor published March 4 ("No Monarchy for 250 Years Until King Donald”). Here again we have another liberal spewing the rhetoric of the Democratic party and its media arms. Let’s look at facts versus rhetoric.
In the House impeachment articles, President Trump was charged with abuse of power (a “crime” that exists in no Federal or State statute) and obstruction of Congress (another “crime’ that does not exist except in the minds of Congress). Congressman Adam Schiff, for over three years, was the one claiming he had ‘irrefutable” evidence of Russian collusion, bribery and obstruction of justice among other crimes allegedly committed by President Trump. Of course, no one but him has ever seen this evidence. Why? Where is it?
President Clinton was impeached on 11 grounds (real crimes, actually in the statutes). He lost his law license because of his actions. If you want real obstruction of justice look no further than Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and the deliberate destruction of 30,000+ subpoenaed emails and all of her devices. Mr. Iacona also failed to mention how President Obama violated his oath of office on numerous occasions when it suited him. One of the most outrageous examples is the signing of the Iran nuclear deal (a treaty as defined under the Constitution) without the advice and consent of the Senate. Can you say abuse of power?
The problem is that liberals say they believe in the rule of law and the Constitution, but only when it suits their narrative. If they truly believe in the rule of law then Hillary Clinton would have prosecuted for violating a number of federal statutes and President Obama would have been impeached for his abuses of power.
Russell G. Vreeland
Eldersburg
Trump has done more in 3 years than Obama did in 8
On Wednesday, another negative, nasty, liberal, radical attack on President Trump by [letter-writer] David Iacono. He writes, “Are you happy with the current president, who is only concerned with his own power and wealth?” Yes, I am very, very happy with President Trump for all he’s done for America.
In a little over three years he has done more for America than President Obama did in eight years. ... People like me appreciate and know what he has done for America and I hope he continues and will be reelected in 2020. With the Democratic candidates who are running, I think even Herb Pletcher could defeat them.
Herb Pletcher
Harney