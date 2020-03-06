Letters: Democrats treat Americans like children; Show support during National Social Work Month; An endorsement for Judge Titus

Sometimes we tell our children to do as we say not as we do since we are responsible for their care and they depend on us. Democrats treat Americans like children and expect us to do as they say not as they do. For example, walls don’t work unless protecting their homes. Guns are good for their security but not for yours. America must lead to eliminate fossil fuels, but they don’t lead to eliminate fossil fuels themselves, producing multiple times the CO2 of average Americans. On every issue the reality of their actions doesn’t match their rhetoric and often they are doing the opposite.