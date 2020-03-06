Letters: Democrats treat Americans like children; Show support during National Social Work Month; An endorsement for Judge Titus

Democrats treat Americans like children
“When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I put the ways of childhood behind me.” 1 Cor. 13:11
Sometimes we tell our children to do as we say not as we do since we are responsible for their care and they depend on us. Democrats treat Americans like children and expect us to do as they say not as they do. For example, walls don’t work unless protecting their homes. Guns are good for their security but not for yours. America must lead to eliminate fossil fuels, but they don’t lead to eliminate fossil fuels themselves, producing multiple times the CO2 of average Americans. On every issue the reality of their actions doesn’t match their rhetoric and often they are doing the opposite.
Henry Ford told people they could have any color car they wanted as long as it was black. He considered people like children. During the impeachment inquiry Rep. Jamie Raskin told Rep. Collins that Republicans could call any witness they wanted so long as the witness was someone the Democrats approved. Americans know this isn’t fair, but Raskin knows he will not be challenged by the corrupt media and academia. Raskin believes the ends justifies the means and he is willing to defend legislation like Resolution 660 that tramples due process to gain power.
Our republic is established by the Constitution which limits the power of the government and protects our individual god given rights from the government. People that promise to drastically increase the size, power and control of the government while infringing on our god given rights are the definition of domestic enemies. Without limited government, America is not America. America becomes like other failed countries where the people serve and fear their government.
America still has faults but millions of people from everywhere want to come here for the freedom and prosperity produced by limited government. People have fought, died and are fighting now for the freedom that limited government provides. The Democrat party’s platform and recent corrupt actions against the Executive branch are that of domestic enemies. Just because the Democrats are telling you they care about you doesn’t mean you need to believe it. If Bernie, Bloomberg or Biden tell you to jump off a bridge would you do it?
Myles Stanley
Westminster
Show support during National Social Work Month
March is National Social Work Month and this year’s theme is Social Work: Generations Strong.
Social work is a profession that allows people across many generations to make a profound, positive impact on the lives of millions of people daily. You will find social workers from the Silent Generation and Baby Boomers to Millennials and Generation Z doing the hard, often unsung work to make our county, our nation and our world a better place. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, social work is one of the fastest-growing professions in the United States, and the number of licensed social workers is expected to rise 11% in the next decade.
Every day, nearly 800,000 social workers nationwide work to elevate and empower others, giving them the ability to solve life's problems, cope with personal roadblocks and obtain needed services. They work in hospitals, mental health facilities, clinics, government and in private practice. They place the sick and mentally ill on the path to recovery. They support our courageous military personnel, veterans and their families. They are in schools, helping students overcome issues that prevent them from getting an education and, when warranted, they protect children who have been neglected or mistreated. They work in senior centers, nursing homes and lifecare communities. They work with those in need through the generations.
Wherever there is a need, social workers are there. During Social Work Month, we hope to promote the important and valuable job social workers do everywhere to support people of all generations.
Elizabeth Horn
Westminster
The author is the director of social work at Carroll Lutheran Village.
An endorsement for Judge Titus
I’ve had the honor to be associated with Judge Richard Titus of the Circuit Court for Carroll County for over 20 years. I first got to know him as our town attorney, who guided Mount Airy with expertise and professionalism. Later, he was counsel in some legal matters where I found myself on the other side and lost.
Even in opposition he was professional and respectful. He has served as a judge for Carroll County in an exemplary manner. Backed and appointed by Gov. Hogan, Judge Titus has my vote to keep his seat on the court. I hope he gets yours!
Patrick Rockinberg
Mount Airy
The author is the mayor of Mount Airy.