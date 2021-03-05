Letters: Teachers want to be back at school, safely; Columnist not really an independent; Wants to thank honest shopper; Appreciates BGE’s efficient response | READER COMMENTARY

Teachers have not been asking to keep students out of school. We have been asking for the school system to follow the recommended safety protocols. I think it is reasonable to expect your workplace, and your child’s school, to comply with state and federal recommendations regarding health and safety. That is what teachers have been asking for. Our schools are open. We want them to remain safe places for students and school employees. I want the community to know that we want to go to work every day, knowing that it is a safe place to teach and for children to learn.