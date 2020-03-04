Letters: US free of monarchy for 250 years, until King Donald I; State has more to worry about than funding racetracks; Thanks to ladies who paid for meal

US free of monarchy for 250 years, until King Donald I
It’s time we recognize Donald Trump, not as president, but as king. First of all, he has his court jesters, commonly known as the Republican Senate and House Republicans, doing his bidding. I’m surprised they haven’t had a coronation ceremony. He also has court jesters like Attorney General William Barr, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mike Esper and others supporting the king’s agenda. In spite of overwhelming proof of his crimes like bribery, abuse of power and obstruction of justice against the Republic, the cowardly Republican Senate and House Republicans turn a blind eye.
Now King Donald I is emboldened to do whatever he wants. King Donald I, with his lapdog Barr, can now give a pass to his friends in the criminal justice system and punish his perceived enemies. The rule of law is dead in America. King Donald I recently exonerated a war criminal, i.e., Navy seal, that even the military and his fellow soldiers recognized as dangerous, while denigrating war heroes like Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and the late Sen. John McCain.
In 1776, we freed ourselves from King George III. For almost 250 years, brave men and women have fought and died to preserve our Republic from dictators, monarchs and tyrants like Trump. This man doesn’t even know who bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Maybe he should take a trip to Pearl Harbor instead of his weekly, taxpayer funded golf junkets to Mar-a-Lago or Bedminster, and visit the Arizona Memorial and the National Cemetery of the Pacific. There he will see the graves of the many brave sailors and soldiers who died to protect, preserve and defend the Constitution. By the way, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, not Germany.
The 2020 election will be the most important election of your lifetime. Are you happy with the current [president], who is only concerned with his own power and wealth, or are you a real, patriotic American devoted to preserving the rule of law, freedom, democracy and now the public health. Good luck with science-denying Trump and Vice President Mike Pence competently managing the coronavirus pandemic.
David J Iacono
Westminster
Md. has more to worry about than funding racetracks
The article (“Pitch made for Pimlico and Laurel funding,” Feb. 26) pertaining to the funding being provided a Canadian concern for the revitalization of their racetracks here in Maryland was difficult to understand. Is it not apparent to our politicians that there are more pressing needs here in Maryland and Baltimore city’s struggle with their unabated crime?
It is totally incomprehensible to spend $389 million taken from Maryalnd taxpayers to benefit another country’s interests. In order to justify this spending, we will now hear from some of our officials about how the introduction of casinos in Maryland has worked so well for its residents thereby associating casinos with racetracks in terms of generating revenue. Many of us still recall the statements made by Maryland officials of the prior administration that revenues generated from these casinos would be taxed. How can revenue be taxed when any such revenue claimed by these casinos or racetracks cannot by verified? We all should also remmber the casinos promising financial aid to Maryland schools as well as assistance for compulsive gamblers. How is that working for us?
In an case, the only ones who benefited from these casinos were the casino owners and the re-election funds for the prior administration. We are left with the hope that the current administration under Gov. Hogan, having served Maryland and its residents very well in my estimation, will not pass this legislation and continue to fund efforts benefiting all Marylanders.
Ralph D. Arvin
Reisterstown
Thanks to kind ladies who paid for meal
My husband, Bob, and I had lunch at RockSalt Grille in Westminster on Thursday, Feb. 20. Two very kind ladies were sitting very near to us. We did not know them.
When it came time for our check, the waitress said our meal was paid for. We were very surprised and asked who had done that. She informed us that it was the ladies sitting across the aisle. We did not know them. It was a pleasant surprise.
Thank you. There are some very kind folks out there.
Fairy Flickinger
Taneytown