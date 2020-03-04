Letters: US free of monarchy for 250 years, until King Donald I; State has more to worry about than funding racetracks; Thanks to ladies who paid for meal

It is totally incomprehensible to spend $389 million taken from Maryalnd taxpayers to benefit another country’s interests. In order to justify this spending, we will now hear from some of our officials about how the introduction of casinos in Maryland has worked so well for its residents thereby associating casinos with racetracks in terms of generating revenue. Many of us still recall the statements made by Maryland officials of the prior administration that revenues generated from these casinos would be taxed. How can revenue be taxed when any such revenue claimed by these casinos or racetracks cannot by verified? We all should also remmber the casinos promising financial aid to Maryland schools as well as assistance for compulsive gamblers. How is that working for us?