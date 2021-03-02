Letters: Carroll County BOE plan won’t get kids back to school; Remove domestic terrorism like cancer | READER COMMENTARY

I would also like to take this opportunity to state that our educators — teachers, assistants, nurses, therapists, counselors — and other school staff deserve our support. Their concerns should be listened to regarding their safety and the protection of their families. Their input on how to operate safely, effectively, sustainably, and equitably should be seriously considered. Insults, union bashing, and other forms of disrespect undermine their morale and probably children’s attitudes as well. They are giving more than ever. It would be nice if we as a community consistently behaved in ways that show we deserve it.