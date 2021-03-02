Letters: Carroll County BOE plan won’t get kids back to school; Remove domestic terrorism like cancer | READER COMMENTARY

BOE plan won’t get kids back to school
This week. Gov. Hogan tweeted, “We’ve been pushing to ensure every Maryland child has the opportunity to get safely back into the classroom. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of countless educators and families, more and more young Marylanders are benefiting from in-person instruction.”
Unfortunately, the recently revised recovery plan that the Carroll County Board of Education sent to the state for approval is not going to get more kids in the buildings. It is simply going to deliver more days to those students already attending in person.
On social media I have seen numerous comments by parents whose children have been fully virtual stating that with cases going down they were finally getting comfortable with the idea that hybrid instruction might be safe for their situations. But given that social distancing will likely be impossible for too much of the school day, they will further delay sending their students. These families will be effectively shut out of the opportunity to receive in-person instruction.
That is not equitable.
The equity argument has rightfully been used to argue that virtual instruction particularly underserves certain struggling students, economically-disadvantaged individuals, and other children with special needs. However, CCPS was not and is not precluded from expanding their access and implementing targeted interventions.
But households with medically at-risk children or other family members are the ones most likely to remain in virtual learning mode when CDC guidelines are not strictly adhered to — particularly social distancing. With the Board’s insistence that virtual instruction is sub-par and to blame for the increase in failing grades, they should ensure that any in-person attendance model is safe for all who wish to participate. They should be improving their current plan in ways that expand access to everybody, not just to the fraction that is already on board.
I would also like to take this opportunity to state that our educators — teachers, assistants, nurses, therapists, counselors — and other school staff deserve our support. Their concerns should be listened to regarding their safety and the protection of their families. Their input on how to operate safely, effectively, sustainably, and equitably should be seriously considered. Insults, union bashing, and other forms of disrespect undermine their morale and probably children’s attitudes as well. They are giving more than ever. It would be nice if we as a community consistently behaved in ways that show we deserve it.
Muri Dueppen
Mount Airy
Remove domestic terrorism like cancer
With the high number of Republican senators voting to acquit Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection against the United States and our democracy, it’s time for the Republican party to take the “republic” out of Republican. There is something perverse about a party that hides behind the Constitution while trying to destroy it.
The senators that voted to acquit Trump, in light of overwhelming evidence to convict him, is a statement of their cowardice, putting self-interest above country and national interest. Whatever happened to JFK’s famous words, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” Their names will be remembered in history as those who betrayed our democracy and Constitution for personal gain.
Some Carroll County locals call the impeachment trial a show trial and unconstitutional. You know what’s unconstitutional? Trying to overthrow the government of the United States and the Constitution through violent means. In the year of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack, far-right Trump extremists want to blow up the Capitol. This is the same objective the 9/11 terrorists tried to achieve, but for the heroes of Flight 93 that died to save it.
Republicans talking about unity and turning the page after sticking it to Democrats for several years is laughable. Talking about unity is like a cancer patient talking about the unity between healthy and diseased cells. The only way to cure cancer is to treat and remove the cancer from the body. There is no compromise and unity. Either you remove the cancer through effective treatment or you die.
If we don’t remove the cancer of domestic terrorism and anti-democratic, violent fascist factions and the politicians who support them as seen on Jan. 6 at the Capitol, the nation will die like a patient with metastatic cancer.
David J. Iacono
Westminster