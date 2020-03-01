Letters: Sanders’ plan for America would destroy it; Not voting would be a vote Trump; Tips for exhausted spiritual leaders

Sanders’ plan for America would destroy it
I have just read socialist (self described) Sen. Bernie Sanders’ plan on how his policies and agenda would be funded. Here are my thoughts.
First, the plan does not inform voters on how most of this would be accomplished. His plan would require the immediate nationalization (government-run) of the oil and gas, utility, banking and health care industries. By his admission, this would be accomplished through lawsuits, onerous taxes and overwhelming government regulation, if not outright confiscation of assets. Once these industries are under government control other major industries will follow the same path (automobile, steel, defense, technology, etc.).
This does not even include the devastating effect this would have on all of the support industries (hospitality, travel, apparel, etc.). New investment in business and research would cease, causing zero growth.
Second, most of the revenue sources cited would not exist if Sanders were to be elected president. The collection of the taxes on the wealthy would not happen since anyone with competent advisers would revoke citizenship and move out of the country, taking his/her assets with them, out of reach of Sanders’ tax collection machine. Corporations would have a more difficult time, but could still manage to off-shore assets and cut ties to America.
Third, if Senator Sanders were to be elected our financial markets would enter a free fall which would make the 1929 crash appear inconsequential. The real estate market would also tank overnight. The price of commodities (gold, silver, crops, oil, etc.) would skyrocket putting inflationary pressures on the weakening economy.
Fourth, the current federal budget is approximately $4.3 trillion. The country is currently running deficits annually (government spending exceeds revenue). Sanders’ proposals add at least another $12 trillion to the existing annual budget funded with questionable revenue sources, unrealistic expectations and blindness to reality.
While all of Sanders’ free stuff sounds great on paper, once one delves behind the numbers and motives, it would destroy this country as we know it and in a very short time. Socialism has been tried in many places and failed every time (Cuba, former Soviet Union, North Korea, Nicaragua and Venezuela to name a few).
For someone who has made millions in a capitalist economy and milked the public sector for 40 years, Sanders seems to really hate this country. Why?
Russell G. Vreeland
Eldersburg
Not voting would be a vote Trump
The election this November is probably the most important in generations. President Trump is an existential threat to our republic. He lies incessantly, he’s incompetent, and seems to think he’s our King.
Given all that, I’m troubled that many Democrats and independents, and quite a few Never Trump Republicans are threatening not to vote if one or another Democrat wins the nomination. They are, in effect, voting for Trump.
If you won’t vote for Bernie Sanders because he’s a Democratic Socialist, you’re voting for Trump.
Not voting for Elizabeth Warren because you don't like Medicare for All? You're voting for Trump.
Not voting for Mayor Pete Buttigieg because he’s gay? You’re voting for Trump.
Not voting for Joe Biden because he’s a man of the past? You’re voting for Trump.
Not voting for Michael Bloomberg or Tom Steyer because they’re too wealthy? You’re voting for Trump.
Not voting Amy Klobuchar because she’s not exciting? You’re voting for Trump.
Grow up, folks. No candidate is perfect. But all the candidates I just listed would be a better president, indeed are better people, than Donald Trump. Purity is not the issue. Removing Trump is.
Frank Rammes
Westminster
Tips for exhausted spiritual leaders
As a “mostly retired” pastor, I read the Feb. 22 article, “Blessed and Highly Stressed” with interest.
Having served in full-time ordained ministry for 39 years, I have experienced both the blessings and stresses. The article focused well on the problems and burdens that pastors often face which can lead to a hopeless, visionless, and exhausted spiritual leader. Lacking in the article were helpful suggestions for pastors and congregations. Here are a few.
For pastors: Maintain a healthy lifestyle of exercise, diet (obesity among pastors is common) and quiet time — prayer. Family time and family commitment are very important! Take one or two days off each week, being available only for emergencies. Take all of the vacation due to you and establish a vacation fund so that you can get away. Consider a Sabbath leave of several weeks every seven years. It’s biblical. Join a clergy support group and/or enlist a coach or spiritual director to guide you. Self-care is not selfish care.
For congregations: Pray for your pastor and insist that your pastor consider all of the above, then make it possible! Support your spiritual leader by giving your time and spiritual gifts to enhance the mission of your congregation, joining together as partners in God’s ministry.
Rev. Dr. David A. Highfield
Westminster