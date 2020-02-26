Letters: CCEA president urges delegation to vote yes on ‘Blueprint’; A call for Gov. Hogan to usher in health care reforms

Carroll students and families stand to gain a lot from additional monies from the state. In Carroll, we are edging toward a crisis point if staffing and other resources are not bolstered very, very soon. Our needs differ compared to 20 years ago due to changes in society, family structure and other outlying issues in today’s world. We cannot wait until our scores start crumbling to act, and we cannot allow fears about what some other county might be getting or not out of the bill to stop us from getting the state funds we so badly need.