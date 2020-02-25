Letters: Kudos to letters on electoral college, progressives; Political expediency determines party’s beliefs; Thankful for anonymous generosity

The other letter was from Ronnie Graham (“Progressive wasn’t always a ‘four-letter word,'” Feb. 11), who is from my era, though my memory has lost my teacher’s name. What he was taught in school brought back memories of the same teachings. Capitalism is not the problem, it is the solution. Greed is the problem. Capitalists get so wrapped up in their own success that some (not all) of them get greedy. I might point out that the counterpoint unions have fallen prey to the same greed. Socialism is not the answer and though not all progressives are socialists, the current bunch running in the Democrat party are one-upping each other with new socialism solutions. The answer is not socialist programs but tighter restraints on the greed which the current administration is unfortunately removing instead of tightening. In my book, as in my prior columns, I take offense at progressive Van Jones socialist idea of two years of free college, yet I applaud his prison reform efforts. The first is socialism, the latter is progressive.