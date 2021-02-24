Letters: Teachers union asks for public support; Calming of America has begun | READER COMMENTARY

Teachers union asks for public support
On behalf of the certificated educators of Carroll County, I ask the good people of Carroll County for your support and understanding. We know that there are a lot of hard feelings out there, but we need to come together as a community to do what is right. While your students’ teachers have been working themselves ragged, they are demoralized by the baseless accusations, threats, and overwhelming demands placed upon them.
Educators in Carroll County would desperately love to return to some semblance of a normal school year, but many aren’t willing to sacrifice their health or the health of their families to do so. We need more doses of vaccine. We need to adhere to safety protocols and pandemic mitigation strategies, and moving ahead without those is unacceptable. The Carroll County Education Association will continue to fight for educator and student safety.
While the metrics, which no longer seem important to some, trend downward, are we willing to risk the health and lives of our educators and others in our community because we are impatient? Children are much more resilient than we give them credit for. Will we have work to do to get kids back to where they should be? Absolutely! But let’s not sacrifice health and safety. We have heard that schools are some of the safest places to be during the pandemic, but that’s only true when social distancing protocols, adequate ventilation, and thorough sanitizing procedures are in place.
Your educators want to be in school with students, but not because of threats and accusations. Please join us in making certain that our return to school is safe for everyone. The Carroll County Education Association will continue to advocate for the safety of our professionals and a quality education for all the children of Carroll County.
Teresa B. McCulloh
Carroll County Education Association president
Calming of America has begun
The way designers dress women these days, in Vogue, at least, I wonder if the desired effect is to enslave or liberate. Equally, GQ sparks me to wonder the same thing about designers of men’s clothes.
And, hell, I ask myself, why should I care? Brains, education, guts, drive, creativity, genius, honesty and potential for compassion or criminality, or how patriotic one claims to be really, as the previous 14 months has reminded me, precipitate out in the first nanosecond from the mouths of the worst, best and artsily dressed, powerful and weak, among us, no matter what clothes they wear or what level of undress they choose.
Which is to say, that just maybe the time is ripe after all for a guy who seems, at least during his first four weeks, to be the kind of guy who awakens to his wife each day, smiles, cuddles, and then rises, showers, dresses, grabs a couple of coffees and, with her, walks out the door along with their 12-year old shephrd and, after an exchange of simple morning pleasantries ends up giving his hot coffee to a member of the White House Press Corp .
And no less, the First Lady shows up at a local bakery wearing a scrunchy in her hair. Our First Lady! Dr. Jill Biden!
Our President and First Lady! Together! Before heading off to their respective jobs and responsibilities ... like us or the way we like to think of ourselves.
Can this really be the calming of America we all seem to have been waiting for? Really?
I hope so.
John D. Witiak
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Union Bridge