Letters: Teachers union asks for public support; Calming of America has begun | READER COMMENTARY

While the metrics, which no longer seem important to some, trend downward, are we willing to risk the health and lives of our educators and others in our community because we are impatient? Children are much more resilient than we give them credit for. Will we have work to do to get kids back to where they should be? Absolutely! But let’s not sacrifice health and safety. We have heard that schools are some of the safest places to be during the pandemic, but that’s only true when social distancing protocols, adequate ventilation, and thorough sanitizing procedures are in place.