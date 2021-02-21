Letters: Westminster council member seeking reelection; Where’s the evidence that Trump won? Vote out Republican senators next election; Kudos to Carroll’s road crews | READER COMMENTARY

Forty-three gutless, spineless Republican senators — including the hypocritical Mitch McConnell — voted to acquit Donald Trump of what was clearly treason against the United States of America. They voted based on their own political view of what was best for them, not what was best for the country. I hope that, come the next senatorial election, every voter in the United States remembers the crime that these senators have committed and votes every one of the cowards out of office.