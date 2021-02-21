Letters: Westminster council member seeking reelection; Where’s the evidence that Trump won? Vote out Republican senators next election; Kudos to Carroll’s road crews | READER COMMENTARY

Westminster council member seeking reelection
I would like to congratulate Dr. Mona Becker and Mr. Dan Hoff on filing for candidacy for the positions of mayor and council member of the City of Westminster, respectively. I believe both will do a great job should they win, and I am hopeful to have an opportunity to serve with both.
I have filed for my candidacy to retain my current seat on the Westminster City Council. During my tenure on the council, I have worked diligently to serve my fellow citizens of Westminster in a responsive, professional, thoughtful, and positive manner.
I have strived to provide the maximum value to our community. I consistently guide our excellent city staff to provide a safe, enjoyable, welcoming, and healthy place to live, work and play. We have made big strides in keeping the small-town charm of Westminster while continuing to expand the amenities many towns our size are unable to offer their citizens. However, the job of improving our town is perpetual.
To that end, there is always a need for robust, visionary, proactive leadership who listens to its stakeholders, and then puts into action a positive path, not just for today, or even this year, but for decades to come. I believe I have proven I have that ability and ask for your vote to continue to help lead our wonderful town in a positive direction for years to come.
I welcome anyone to please reach out to me, as I always have, on my cell phone, 410-370-9497, or via email at tchiavacci@westgov.com. Thank you.
Tony Chiavacci
Westminster
Where’s the evidence that Trump won?
I think is an important question I’ve wondered about a lot for the last 2-3 months, “Why is Trump so sure that he won the recent election?”
It is the cause of the Jan. 6 catastrophe, since all the protests are based upon the idea that Trump “actually” won the election, but was cheated out of being the “official winner” by the Democrats. What evidence has Trump ever given to justify his insistence that he won?
I don’t think he has ever provided any evidence that he won. How come he insists that he won even though all efforts to support his opinion have failed. If he actually won, why is there no evidence?
He has the burden of providing proof ... why has no one asked him to “show the evidence”? In fact the vast majority of Americans believe the evidence that the voting (approved by Republican and Democratic hudges) shows he lost. Where is Trump’s evidence? Does any exist?
Wallace Wolff
Westminster
Vote out Republican senators next election
Forty-three gutless, spineless Republican senators — including the hypocritical Mitch McConnell — voted to acquit Donald Trump of what was clearly treason against the United States of America. They voted based on their own political view of what was best for them, not what was best for the country. I hope that, come the next senatorial election, every voter in the United States remembers the crime that these senators have committed and votes every one of the cowards out of office.
James G. Hirtle
Westminster
Kudos to Carroll’s road crews
I want to express my intense gratitude to Carroll County roads crews for the job done on the roads. All of you work tirelessly, and I see this outstanding service year after year. Congratulations!
Mary Bruff
