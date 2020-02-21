Letters: Reminder about the origin of Carroll’s English ordinance; A call to oppose Senate Bill 664

The current Chapter 11 of the Carroll County Code of Ordinances (“County Standards”) was not a deliberative response to preserve county resources struggling under the strain of citizens demanding services in languages other than English. Neither has the wisdom of this ordinance been reinforced by volumes of data illustrating savings realized since its enactment in 2013. The absence of quantitative data isn’t surprising, since the U.S. Census tells us that 94.8% of Carroll residents live in households where English is the primary language. Surely this almost universal set of citizens is clever enough not to need an ordinance to tell them what language to use when interacting with the county.