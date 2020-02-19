Letters: A call to join March For Life, oppose two bills; Better Angels an option to bridge partisan divide; Senate did right, except for Romney

A call to join March For Life, oppose two bills
Hundreds of Carroll County residents will join thousands in the 41st Maryland March For Life in Annapolis, Monday, Feb. 24. We assemble at St. Mary’s Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester St. The Youth Rally begins at 4:40 p.m., a Mass and non-denominational worship service at 5:15 and the March to the State House Rally at 6:30. We’ll strongly oppose two life-threatening legislative bills.
First, Senate Bill 664, a proposed amendment to the Maryland Constitution, deceivingly entitled Declaration of Rights – Right To Privacy, and never including the word abortion, would enshrine abortion of babies in their mother’s womb through birth as a “constitutional right.” Praying for God’s help, we are uncompromisingly coming up against this proposed barbaric, grisly, legal right. This amendment could be passed this year, forever rendering pro-life bills and existing pro-life laws unconstitutional. Messages of opposition with office holders are needed now.
Secondly, we’ll firmly oppose physician assisted suicide (PAS) bills HB 643 / SB 701. PAS, euphemistically called “Death With Dignity,” puts at risk of suicide, the sick, elderly, intellectually and developmentally disabled, mentally ill and unsuspecting. There are no safeguards to protect against coercion and abuse of the vulnerable. In states where PAS is legal, some insurance companies are declining coverage of life-extending treatments and are instead, approving coverage for cheaper drug overdoses that end patients’ lives. PAS bills in 2019 here were defeated by only one vote! We must all stand up for God-ordained human life! We encourage all to speak out, write, email, or telephone your elected officials with your choice for life, righteousness and justice.
Who will protect those someday who remained silent while innocents in their midst were put to death? God says, “Rescue those who are being taken away to death; hold back those who are stumbling to the slaughter. If you say, ‘Behold, we did not know this,’ does not he who weighs the heart perceive it? Does not he who keeps watch over your soul know it, and will he not requite man according to his work?” Proverbs 24/11-12
Vincent John Perticone
Taneytown
The author is co-chair of Pro Life Carroll County.
Better Angels an option to bridge partisan divide
We have a divided country at such odds with each other that our elected officials can no longer do the work of governance. We have extreme partisan politics that have become corrosive in our nation. Congress cannot deal with the critical issues we are facing. The House of Representatives passes legislation and forwards it to the Senate. The members of the Senate never have an opportunity to have hearings and debates on the bills before them.
Here in Carroll County and other counties across America. Democrats and Republicans are meeting under the umbrella known as “Better Angels.” Better Angels is a bipartisan national organization. Launched in 2016, the goal of Better Angels is to bring liberals, conservatives, and moderates together at the grassroots level. Fellow citizens are learning how to listen to differing views and to discuss the current issues our nation is facing. Through the use of public workshops, moderated debates, and college campus engagement, Better Angels help Americans understand each other. These methods help to reduce the vitriol that poisons our civic discourse.
Republicans, Democrats, and Independents are coming together to form the Better Angels Alliance Carroll County Maryland. We will work locally to set up workshops, debates, and other forms of engagement to depolarize America. If you are interested in participating or learn more about Better Angels, we encourage you to join us. Go to our Facebook page “Better Angels Alliance Carroll County Maryland” or visit www.better-angels.org.
The Better Angels Alliance of Carroll County will be sponsoring a skills workshop on Feb. 29 at the Taneytown branch of the Carroll County Public Library. Register by going to our Facebook page.
Gary Bauer
Hampstead
Senate did right, except for Romney
Regarding James Hirtle’s letter to the editor (“Shame on those who acquitted Trump,” Feb. 16), I notice he’s at it again, trashing President Trump. He mentions here that even the Republicans have chosen to ignore his guilt for his two charges of impeachment. Those two charges of impeachment weren’t impeachable charges. The Senate realized they aren’t impeachable charges.
Then he mentions, thank God for Republican Mitt Romney for having the guts to stand up and tell the truth. Well, I’ve heard recently that the people in his state of Utah are not going to reelect him even in the primary election. So they’ll send him back home. It was a disgrace for him to vote against President Trump on impeachment.
Herb Pletcher
Harney