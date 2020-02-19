Letters: A call to join March For Life, oppose two bills; Better Angels an option to bridge partisan divide; Senate did right, except for Romney

Who will protect those someday who remained silent while innocents in their midst were put to death? God says, “Rescue those who are being taken away to death; hold back those who are stumbling to the slaughter. If you say, ‘Behold, we did not know this,’ does not he who weighs the heart perceive it? Does not he who keeps watch over your soul know it, and will he not requite man according to his work?” Proverbs 24/11-12