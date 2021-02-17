Letters: Collusion obsession also threatened democracy; Senate Republicans failed, picked Trump over country | READER COMMENTARY

By failing to impeach in the most impeachable situation that has ever existed in our great countries history the U.S. Senate failed to end this hot war as fast as it started. The bevy of supporters of the coup clearly want this hot war to happen again and again. Can we look forward to the Battle of Michigan, the Battle of Pennsylvania, and the Battle of Georgia in future history books? Since Sens. Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio consulted with the attorneys representing the Trump side indicating they didn’t want to weigh all the evidence before casting their decision as they took an oath to do, I will add the Battle of Texas and The Battle of Florida to this list. Is this lunatic fringe cultist army going to attack every state that fails to bowl to their desire to force the will of the minority onto the majority?