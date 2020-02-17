Letters: Nothing justifies Trump’s lying, behavior; In favor of Rural Access to Hospice Act

So, it is all about overturning Roe v. Wade and keeping one’s 401(k) solvent according to columnist M.K. Sprinkle (“Adding asterisks, counting lies is fine; just take into account all asterisks, all liars,” Feb. 15). I suppose these policies then justify Donald Trump’s pathological lying and his vindictive behavior against anyone who dares to speak the truth. She apparently overlooks the fact that U.S. taxpayers have been contributing to her Social Security check and any bills accrued when she uses her Medicare card to obtain medical procedures. (Yes, I know I am assuming she is of the age to receive these government benefits.)