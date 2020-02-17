Letters: Nothing justifies Trump’s lying, behavior; In favor of Rural Access to Hospice Act

Nothing justifies Trump’s lying, behavior
So, it is all about overturning Roe v. Wade and keeping one’s 401(k) solvent according to columnist M.K. Sprinkle (“Adding asterisks, counting lies is fine; just take into account all asterisks, all liars,” Feb. 15). I suppose these policies then justify Donald Trump’s pathological lying and his vindictive behavior against anyone who dares to speak the truth. She apparently overlooks the fact that U.S. taxpayers have been contributing to her Social Security check and any bills accrued when she uses her Medicare card to obtain medical procedures. (Yes, I know I am assuming she is of the age to receive these government benefits.)
As a mother of a child with multiple severe birth defects, I cringe when I hear Donald Trump wax poetic about his undying love and protection for the unborn while at the same time his administration is tearing children at the border from their parents and locking them up in crowded and unsanitary conditions. While he publicly makes fun of people born with disabilities. While he plans to reduce funding for food stamps that often provide necessary food for the those in dire financial need.
After the birth of a child with such severe birth defects I would never again bring such a child into the world. I would want the legal option for any woman to abort such a fetus, albeit that being a difficult decision to make.
Those of us who oppose the policies of this administration will not whine or throw temper tantrums. However, we will persistently continue to speak truth to power when we see the president of the United States lie, fire people who dare to oppose his illegal actions, and give favors to his cronies who have been convicted of numerous felonies.
Patricia Roop Hollinger
Westminster
In favor of Rural Access to Hospice Act
As a hospice advocate, I find it troubling that patients at rural health clinics and federally qualified health centers must leave their trusted RHC/FQHC physician when they transition to hospice. Because of a billing issue, these vulnerable patients are forced to seek a different physician, sometimes having to travel miles and hours to find an office accepting new patients and willing to accompany them to hospice.
Most RHC/FQHC physicians would prefer to remain with their patients, but are prevented from doing so by a quirk in the law. Thankfully, legislators in Washington have taken up this issue and introduced the Rural Access to Hospice Act, which would fix the billing issue and allow patients at RHCs and FQHCs to keep their physician.
The bill is bipartisan, bicameral, has technical assistance from CMS, and has a low CBO score. It is ripe and ready to move this year. I call on all our Members of Congress to cosponsor the Rural Access to Hospice Act and ensure that all Americans are able to access quality hospice care with the physician of their choice.
Kelly Coons
Dillsburg, Pennsylvania