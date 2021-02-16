Letters: ‘Us vs. them’ attitude weakens America; Support for Hoff for Westminster council | READER COMMENTARY

He is also transparent in expressing what drives his decisions. Dan has repeatedly displayed the ability to challenge his own assumptions, and the assumptions of others, in working through complex problems. He is an aggressive listener, open to persuasion if convinced someone provides him with a better argument. And, most rare in this day and age, he is able to engage in genuine debate without malice or incivility toward those with whom he argues. He wants to hear views contrary to his own — he seeks them out. I know this first-hand. Dan and I sometimes disagree on issues that come before our commission. He can be incredibly articulate and passionate in making his arguments, yet he treats fellow commission members, and members of the public, with respect when presented with contrary points of view, genuinely hearing them, and sometimes changing his view as a result of the debate. With Dan, the better argument for what is best for the community is what drives his decisions.