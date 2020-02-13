Letters: We have food, other benefits because previous generation cared; History shows us war (and lawlessness) must be avoided

I truly enjoy her five-star dishes (but eat only the calories she says I should have) presented at every meal on real china with real glasses and real silverware. And, yes, I encourage her in her artistry by clearing the table, seeing to it that the dishes and pots and pans and the kitchen are cleaned without her lifting a finger. But when you get right down to the politics of food at our age, we can enjoy our years now because, thanks to my father and his generation thinking of their children, we have Social Security and a pension to provide us with food-purchasing power, medicare and supplemental health insurance which provide access to excellent care and providers, all of which most conservatives don’t want to recognize.