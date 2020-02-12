Letters: What State of the Union letter writer missed; Electoral college gives all states a voice

What I found “despicable” (Mr. Price’s word; not mine) was the presentation of a Presidential Medal of Freedom to a philanderer and drug abuser who has remained unrepentant no matter how often his amorality has been on display for all to see. No one since Joseph McCarthy has done more to divide America than Rush Limbaugh. He has admitted that even he does not believe all of what he says; he only says it to cause division in our country. This president clearly owes a debt of gratitude to the culture that Limbaugh has espoused. He has every right to thank him personally. I know that we all wish Rush well in his battle against cancer even though he railed against laws to protect others from his second-hand smoke and claimed smoking did not cause cancer.