Letters: Inaction on ‘anti-immigrant’ English ordinance inexcusable; Electoral college ensures candidates care about all states; Progressive wasn’t always a ‘four-letter word’

Some of the commissioners’ comments in evaluating their non-decision prove that they either had not read this repressive and backwards-thinking law prior to their latest meeting or that they did not understand how to read an ordinance that is written in very plain English. To state that one does not see the intentional anti-immigrant tone and text of this law is an insult to those who are all too familiar with it. Saying that the law was passed as a political statement by a previous closed minded, hateful Board of Commissioners is quite an understatement and now just makes poor logic; it is no excuse for their inaction and repeal.