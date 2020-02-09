I agree with Commissioner Frazier that this law appears divisive and has an undertone of being anti-immigrant as the name “English language” leads to confusion, especially if one has not read the entire wording. This can foster incidents like one recently witnessed by a friend in a Westminster Jiffy Mart where an irate white male was yelling obscenities and “Speak English!” to a clerk who spoke accented English. In other areas, these laws have been incorrectly interpreted to mean English is the only language allowed to be spoken and bilingual students have been punished or suspended for speaking their native language on the bus or at school.