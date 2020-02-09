Disappointed by commissioners’ English decision
I am disappointed in the Commissioners’ vote to no longer hold a public hearing on repealing the county’s English language ordinance. This ordinance appears to be unnecessary and symbolic as county documents were produced in English before and the county attorney has stated that this ordinance has not saved any money.
I agree with Commissioner Frazier that this law appears divisive and has an undertone of being anti-immigrant as the name “English language” leads to confusion, especially if one has not read the entire wording. This can foster incidents like one recently witnessed by a friend in a Westminster Jiffy Mart where an irate white male was yelling obscenities and “Speak English!” to a clerk who spoke accented English. In other areas, these laws have been incorrectly interpreted to mean English is the only language allowed to be spoken and bilingual students have been punished or suspended for speaking their native language on the bus or at school.
Some think these laws speed up the assimilation process. My parents were Lithuanian refugees who fled Hitler and Stalin in WWII and settled in Baltimore. My family adjusted quickly like many other immigrants and became productive citizens without any such laws.
Contact your commissioners and encourage them to hold a public hearing on this ordinance so they can hear directly from the citizens of Carroll County.
Liuda Galinaitis
Westminster
Democrats petty, childish during State of the Union
Thomas Jefferson once said “How little do my countrymen know what precious blessings they are in possession of, and which no other people on earth enjoy.” I was reminded of this quote when I watched the State of the Union speech.
Yes, I can recall Republicans failing to stand during Barack Obama’s addresses, but the level of pure venom aimed at Donald Trump was petty and childish at best. The Tuskegee airman who turned 100 and was honored, the young lady who received a scholarship, and the family that was surprised by the appearance of the military father were certainly among moments worth cheering for, regardless of who recognized them.
If anyone ever wonders why people in general find politicians despicable, the reason was on full display. What Jefferson said so many years ago most assuredly applies today!
P.S. Now that the impeachment circus is over, I believe two things will happen:
1. If Trump is elected again and the Democrats hold the House, they will impeach the president again.
2. The Democratic convention will be brokered and I still believe the party will crawl on hands and knees into the Hamptons to beg Saint Hillary to come out of hibernation and run to save the party. She will humbly agree to run and will lose in a landslide electoral vote.
Dave Price
Sykesville
Columnist right on about Trump’s impeachment
I am writing in response to Frank Batavick’s column in the Times on Friday, Feb. 7, “A Summary of President Trump’s Impeachment.” My agreement with his opinion could not be any stronger. Batavik summarized the past fivemonths with a clear and accurate statement of events.
My concern is with the reaction of the Republican congressmen and senators. The absolute shallowness of their integrity, values, and honesty goes beyond comprehension. I understand that President Trump is a man of very questionable character. Listing his past failures, his immoral decisions, and his lawbreaking behaviors is pointless. Any American with the ability to think and reason already understands this.
I can only hope that Mitt Romney’s decision to break from the lemming-like behavior of the rest of the Republican party will encourage and empower more of his colleagues to listen and act to their conscience.
Ken Johnson