George W. Bush was another first-term president to win the electoral college, with the Supreme Court 's help, without the majority vote. His presidency gave us the Iraq war, based on lies and deception, that cost taxpayers at least $4 trillion and tens of thousands of American soldiers killed or wounded. An estimated 1 million Iraqis also lost their lives. What did we get for the cost of this war? Absolutely nothing but pain and sorrow. Now Iraq wants us to get out. The winner of this war was Iran. Bush also gave us the economic collapse of 2008 that cost millions of Americans their jobs and homes.