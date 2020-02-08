Time to get rid of the electoral college
In the 21st century, our presidential elections should be based on the majority vote. A one person, one vote system that ensures that the majority, not the minority, rule our nation.
The Electoral College has failed us on three occasions. A President elected by the electoral college without the majority vote was Rutherford B. Hayes, Republican, in 1876. A backdoor deal was cut with southern states to give Hayes the electoral votes to win the election. The price for these votes was to end Reconstruction in the South by pulling out federal troops in the defeated Confederacy. The result was 100-plus years of Jim Crow injustice, discrimination and brutality in the South for black Americans.
George W. Bush was another first-term president to win the electoral college, with the Supreme Court 's help, without the majority vote. His presidency gave us the Iraq war, based on lies and deception, that cost taxpayers at least $4 trillion and tens of thousands of American soldiers killed or wounded. An estimated 1 million Iraqis also lost their lives. What did we get for the cost of this war? Absolutely nothing but pain and sorrow. Now Iraq wants us to get out. The winner of this war was Iran. Bush also gave us the economic collapse of 2008 that cost millions of Americans their jobs and homes.
Finally, the reality show president to win the electoral college without the majority vote — after the largest loss, by some 3 million votes — was Donald J. Trump, the poster boy for corruption and abuse of power. Trump is also the third president to be impeached for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power. The fake trial conducted by Senate Republicans [acquitted] Trump, thus making them co-conspirators in criminal behavior. In the 2016 presidential election, Trump said “what have you got to lose?" We now know — the rule of law, freedom and democracy.
It’s time to restore the wisdom of majority rule in this country and eliminate the electoral college as a relic of the past designed to benefit the slave states. It serves no other purpose than to elect inept, incompetent, and corrupt presidents like Trump
David J Iacono
Westminster
Divided nation in need of sensibility from leaders
People say, “Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes.” We all saw this statement in action watching the State of the Union address on Tuesday. I do not claim that our president is such an unfailing great man as he thinks he is, but after all, he made it in the private and political sector and is definitely more successful than this woman [Rep. Nancy Pelosi] sitting behind him rolling her eyes!
President Trump’s speech consisted with a lot of shoulder-padding and bragging in it, but overall was a pretty good narrative, especially the introduction of some great people in the balconies. I noticed a group of spectators all dressed in uniform-like garments (looked to me as tailored from bed-sheets). I guess they left the Kapuzen in their trunks. Actually, uniforms for all of our Congress people wouldn’t be such a bad idea. I suggest some in line with our NASCAR drivers, so we could finally find out who their sponsors are!
Abraham Lincoln stated, “A house divided against itself can not stand,'' and anybody who watched Trump’s speech on Tuesday has to agree that we are surely a divided nation. Our country is in dire need of sensibility from the top on down. Why have different terms for president , senators and representatives? Let them all have the same privilege to serve us: Two 4-year terms, and after that they can run for dog-catcher , candlestick maker or paper-shredder!
Politicians and diapers should be changed often and for the same reason.
Dieter Halle
Finksburg
Pelosi’s behavior was childish and rude
How childish, rude, and arrogant the well-educated Nancy Pelosi appeared during President Trump’s State of the Union address, Feb. 4. There are many things I don’t like about our president, but the economy is thriving under his leadership. Sadly, as Speaker of the House, Pelosi’s behavior reflected badly on the entire Democratic party.
Mary Bruff
Westminster