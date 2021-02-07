Letters: Announcing candidacy for Westminster council; Democracy, humanity require leaving echo chambers | READER COMMENTARY

Announcing candidacy for Westminster council
I’m Dan Hoff, and I am excited to announce that I am running for Westminster City Council.
I love this city and think we have the potential to be even better if we make good long-term oriented decisions. I work downtown and also live here with my wife and two children in the historic Belle Grove Square neighborhood. Whether in my business career, or as a Member of the Carroll County Planning and Zoning Commission or Westminster Board of Zoning Appeals, I am constantly making decisions based upon what is best for the community in the long run. For me, that kind of perspective for Westminster includes:
· Elevating the vitality and economic health of our downtown. I believe downtown is the heart and soul of our city, and I will always make decisions with that truth in mind so that downtown can be even more vibrant than it is today. The better downtown is, the stronger the entire city will be!
· Assisting our local businesses and residents. In the midst of this pandemic, we must do all we can for our struggling businesses and families so that we can all emerge from this crisis stronger than ever.
· Promoting public safety. A safe environment for our families and businesses is paramount to the long-term future and desirability of our community. I have absolutely no patience for drug-related activity or any kind of crime that undermines our community’s sense of security and well-being.
· Advancing fiscal responsibility and common-sense legislation. I believe that government should be good stewards of taxpayers’ money and spend wisely. As a local businessperson with an accounting degree, I will always bring that perspective to the table. And while regulations are at times necessary, I firmly believe they should be designed with the concept of addressing bad actors without punishing everybody else — something we see far too much of at the state and federal levels.
When elected, these are the principles that will guide me on decisions that come in front of us as a Council. My door will always be open to receiving your input, so please feel free to email me at danielhoff7@hotmail.com or call/text me at 410-259-0779. In the coming months, between now and the election on Tuesday, May 11, I would love to hear from you about what is important to you as City residents. Thank you.
Dan Hoff
Westminster
Democracy, humanity require leaving echo chambers
Steve Kranz, I can only say amen to your recent letter to the editor regarding our natural compulsion to seek comfort by turning again and again to our respective echo chambers, especially after the previous four anxious years of division and these months trying to survive though the poor national response to the pandemic, and especially after the June 6th mob invasion of the home and symbol of democracy across the globe.
Let me add, however, democracy requires all of us, no matter what our opinions are, to leave the comfort of our man caves, whatever they are to us, or wherever they are, and to reach out and listen and learn and grow from one another, perhaps even against horrible odds with the same hail mary hope the writers of the United States Constitution had.
Democracy requires of both you and me to connect our humanity in just simple everyday ways with the humanity we most surely will discover in the other.
The sometimes grueling process of sitting down across a table over coffee can result in great discoveries, one being that, on some things, you and I are not as far apart as we both thought.
For instance, as a 78-year old liberal who wants to leave the planet better for the generations that follow, I believe you want to find common ground on the fundamental belief that we must join together to move forward on the climate crisis and right to equal access to the best health care for all.
I am already assuming that you stand firm for equal rights for all and that you stand firm against domestic terrorism.
We face so many challenges, sir. We have so much to learn from one another. Let’s not waste another moment in the echo chamber. We are both Americans after all. Let’s come together.
Let us begin. I am looking forward to working with you for a better America, if you so wish.
John D. Witiak
