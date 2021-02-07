Letters: Announcing candidacy for Westminster council; Democracy, humanity require leaving echo chambers | READER COMMENTARY

When elected, these are the principles that will guide me on decisions that come in front of us as a Council. My door will always be open to receiving your input, so please feel free to email me at danielhoff7@hotmail.com or call/text me at 410-259-0779. In the coming months, between now and the election on Tuesday, May 11, I would love to hear from you about what is important to you as City residents. Thank you.