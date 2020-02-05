The framers realized impeachment could be a very divisive process therefore they made it difficult to implement. The House has the sole power to impeach (essentially indict). The framers envisioned a bipartisan and open process. It was designed to be a thorough and transparent investigation, reviewing relevant evidence and hearing witness testimony. Other rights (like due process) granted under the Constitution were not to be ignored. The Democrats completely ignored everything envisioned by the framers and forged ahead in a partisan secretive manner. In addition, the two articles of impeachment sent to the Senate did not meet the bribery, treason or high crimes and misdemeanors standard as required by the Constitution.