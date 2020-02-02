After months, the president is finally able to defend himself against false claims from Schiff, Nadler, Pelosi and Rep. Chuck Schumer. These corrupt politicians spent three years perpetrating the Russian Collusion hoax, but that failed, so now they want you to believe their Ukraine fantasy and claim hearsay, innuendo and conjecture is overwhelming evidence. I watched the President’s attorneys Patrick Philbin, Pat Cipollone, etc., display their exceptionally brilliant knowledge of the law, the Constitution and the facts — compared to Schiff’s and Naddler’s fiction — demolish the Democratic House managers’ conspiracy theories of Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress. Philbin and Cipollone proved this rushed, flawed, partisan House impeachment was illegitimate and unlawful from the start. No one person (Pelosi at a press conference) or committee chairman (Nadler) can start the impeachment without a House vote.