Impeachment shows hypocrisy of Democrats
This is in response to Bill Kennedy’s column “Trump defense’s arguments show they don’t understand impeachment process”, Tom Zirpoli’s column, “All the presidents lawyers,” and Dean Minnich’s column “We can’t ignore corruption,” all of which ran last week.
To paraphrase them, Kennedy is afraid Sen. Mitch McConnell won’t be impartial (like Reps. Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Jerrold Nadler?), Zirpoli states there is overwhelming evidence and Minnich writes Trump’s lawyers were pathetically disingenuous.
After months, the president is finally able to defend himself against false claims from Schiff, Nadler, Pelosi and Rep. Chuck Schumer. These corrupt politicians spent three years perpetrating the Russian Collusion hoax, but that failed, so now they want you to believe their Ukraine fantasy and claim hearsay, innuendo and conjecture is overwhelming evidence. I watched the President’s attorneys Patrick Philbin, Pat Cipollone, etc., display their exceptionally brilliant knowledge of the law, the Constitution and the facts — compared to Schiff’s and Naddler’s fiction — demolish the Democratic House managers’ conspiracy theories of Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress. Philbin and Cipollone proved this rushed, flawed, partisan House impeachment was illegitimate and unlawful from the start. No one person (Pelosi at a press conference) or committee chairman (Nadler) can start the impeachment without a House vote.
Kennedy, Zirpoli and Minnich have no problem with an anonymous person (whistle-blower) colluding with Schiff’s staff to perpetrate a politically motivated Impeachment of the president. No problem with Schiff’s Star Chamber, House impeachment tactics that denied the president’s constitutional rights to due process and allowed his team zero witnesses, while Schiff coached and prepared 17 partisan Democrat witnesses to disparage and vilify the president, and selectively leaked nefarious tidbits.
Self-appointed judge, juror and executioner Schiff keeps saying Trump cheated and we can’t leave this to the voters (let that sink in). Schiff keeps saying “the truth matters,” but, in my opinion, he has been lying since 2016 when he said he had evidence that Trump colluded with Russia, about the FISA applicants, about the Steele/Russian dossier, about the DOJ, about the Horowitz report, about Congressman Devin Nunes (and leaked his private phone records), about knowing/colluding with the whistler-blower, about the phone call transcript, etc.
The president’s lawyers ended their case by showing a video of what Schumer, Nadler, Rep. Zoe Lofgren and many other Democrats said in the ’90s about the Clinton impeachment. These Democrats made many of the same arguments against impeachment as Trump’s attorneys are making today. Hypocrisy!
Carl Burdette
Westminster
Illegal for Rand Paul to name whistle-blower
I am personally upset about Sen. Rand Paul leaving the Senate chamber [January 30], going outside of the chamber, and reading the name of the whistleblower to the congregated press. Maybe I am more concerned than others; that could be because I worked in the Department of Defense and intelligence community for 56 1/2 years.
It is against the law to divulge the identity of a whistleblower. Why is Rand Paul not being charged by the Justice Department for releasing a name to the press? I don’t know whether it was the correct name or not, but he made the name public by reading it to the press, thus purposely disregarding the law. (It is a crime to attempt to rob a bank even if your attempt is unsuccessful and you get no money.)
I applaud Chief Justice Roberts for declining to read Rand Paul’s question. He recognized that it was against the law to divulge a whistleblower’s name and upheld the law. I’m sure Rand Paul will not be charged with anything by the current Justice Department.
Dale Piper
Westminster
An endorsement of Judge Titus
As a life-long Carroll countian, and a legal assistant in a Carroll County law office, I can’t tell you enough about how happy I am that Gov. Hogan appointed Judge Richard Titus to replace Judge Hughes after the latter’s retirement.
Judge Titus has a well-deserved reputation as being tough, but fair, and he has the perfect temperament and demeanor to be a judge in Carroll County. Furthermore, his knowledge of the law is superior.
I urge all of my fellow Carroll countians, whether Democrat or Republican, to support Judge Titus in April. Again, kudos to the governor for this extremely wise appointment.
Jennifer A. Smith
Hampstead